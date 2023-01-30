Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have changed, but Marshland Credit Union’s commitment to the community has not.
Marshland Credit Union began as the Glynn Teachers Federal Credit Union, and served Glynn County’s teachers and their families, helping them to achieve and maintain financial wellness. While both credit unions and banks provide customers with financial services, there is a difference between them. The biggest difference is its ownership. Banks are owned by shareholders; Credit Unions are owned by their members providing them a place to manage their finances at the best possible terms. They put members first, valuing each member’s input as an equal owner in the business of the credit union.
The concept of a not-for-profit financial institution owned by the educators using its financial products was embraced by the membership, and by the 1970s, Glynn Teachers FCU grew to include Brunswick Junior College, the City of Brunswick, the Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley boards of education and other government-related businesses. The 1990s brought a growth spurt – new buildings, a community charter by the National Credit Union Administration, additional offices in nearby communities and expanded technologies.
In 2006, GTFCU changed its name to Marshland Community Federal Credit Union to properly reflect its membership – a credit union for everyone. A giant step in growth occurred in 2009 when the more than 800 members of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Federal Credit Union merged with MCU. Between 2018-2020, Marshland grew even more exponentially, and currently serves members in Brantley, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, McIntosh, and Wayne counties with 18,000 members, 60 employees dedicated to its membership, and nearly $200 million in assets.
Marshland Credit Union President and CEO Mary H. Jenrette comes to the helm from years in the banking and financial services industries and lauds the flexibility credit unions must work with their customers. “It’s totally different,” she said, “we are here to serve our members by providing the best rates possible for their deposits and loans. Because of our structure we have the flexibility to think outside the box, at times, for our members.”
Marshland, she said, will continue to retain our small-town feel. Decisions are made locally allowing us to be responsive to our members, we even have an old-fashioned Christmas Club account but moving into the digital age is MUST. “We have to be relevant in today’s financial environment.” Imagine being able to do all your banking while sitting on the sofa in your living room.
“We hope that the changes we are making will attract younger members and make banking easier for both young and old” she said. “We do not want to get away from traditional banking; that’s who we are.”
Just like a bank, Marshland offers credit and debit cards, FHA,VA and in-house mortgages. But part of what Jenrette is enthusiastic about is the delivery of its traditional services digitally.
In the near future, an ITM (an ATM with video capability) will be installed in Darien, and Marshland has branches inside Southeast Georgia Health System, and buildings on Gateway Center Drive and Community Road, in Glynn County, as well as in Nahunta, Jesup and Rincon.
As Marshland looks ahead to its next 70 years and beyond, its mission statement to provide quality services that meet the financial needs of the community is embraced by Jenrette, who feels called to an even higher level of dedicated personal service. She takes to heart Marshland’s vision statement to always be a trustworthy financial partner, and is eager to help people realize their dreams.
Marshland’s financial options are applicable for people of all ages and stages in life, and include fewer and much lower fees than those charged by banks, lower rates for loans, higher rates on savings, and promoting financial literacy and money management, embracing niche financial needs, helping to establish credit, growing membership, and establishing foundations through MCU that can support community efforts.
The board of directors is led by Paul McKenzie, Chairman; Jim Andersen, Vice Chairman;Mary Jenrette, President; Kathy Stratton Grace, Treasurer; the board also includes, DelRia Baisden, Shannon Webb, Alan Volskay and John Catron. It intentionally reflects the community at large with the eight member board counting four women and four men. Jim Benefield is the credit union’s attorney, and serves “of counsel” on the board of directors.
The main branch of Marshland Credit Union, 3650 Community Road, in Brunswick, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. They can be reached by calling 912-279-2000, or visiting marshlandcu.com.