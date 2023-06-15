Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.
Born Jean Elaine Hice in 1942, at 5 years old she moved with her family to a home they had built in the King City subdivision. Her brother, the late Jaxon Hice Jr., was born that same year. Once married, she and her husband raised their four children on East Beach.
Davis gave an interview in January 2022 to Coastal Illustrated, and told of her climb to her successful writing career.
After graduating in 1960 from Glynn Academy, she studied at both University of Georgia and Brunswick College (now College of Coastal Georgia), attended writing seminars and workshops and did a fellowship with the Ossabaw Island Project.
"My first professional writing was for children's magazines: 'Jack and Jill,' 'Children's Playmate,'" she said. "My first newspaper job was at 'The Brunswick News,' where I fell in love with reporting."
She subsequently worked for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and wrote for "Outdoors in Georgia" magazine, all the while free-lancing for magazines and newspapers, including "The New York Times" and the "Atlanta Journal Constitution."
"The AJC later hired me full-time," Davis said in the interview. During her time at the AJC, she was often assigned to cover stories in Coastal Georgia.
Jim Orser-Schwalm, who is a librarian at the St. Simons Public Library, counted Davis among his friends. The library, with its ocean view, was one of her favorite spots on St. Simons Island, with another being the St. Simons Pier.
"I met her 10 years ago when she moved back, and came in to establish her library card," he said. "We just became fast friends."
Having a library so close to home was advantageous for Davis.
"She used the library for a lot of research," Orser-Schwalm said. "I was honored to be acknowledged in her latest book."
The book to which he refers is "Following the Tabby Trail: Where Coastal History is Captured in Unique Oyster Shell Structures." This book follows the 725-mile coastline between St. Augustine, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina. Benjamin Galland was the photographer, and his third collaboration with Davis.
Galland, who visited Davis regularly, had been living in a rental property Davis owned for the past six months.
"I spent a little more time with her than I normally would have," he said.
The first two books on which the pair collaborated were "Island Time," about St. Simons Island, and "Island Passages," about Jekyll Island.
But Davis' longtime interest in tabby captivated her.
"I grew up playing on tabby ruins on the Georgia coast, which has led to a lifelong fascination with the old oyster shell concrete," she previously said.
That fascination led to learning how to make it and construct objects from it.
Galland says a favorite story involves a road trip while writing their final book together. In her mid-70s at the time, Davis, when encountering a fence they hadn't expected on a trail to see some tabby ruins, outside of Beaufort, South Carolina, rebuffed Galland when he suggested they turn around.
"It was a low fence," he said. "She hiked up her leg, jumped over the fence, and went on."
Local attorney and long-time friend, Mimi Skelton had known Davis for about 30 years.
"The first thing I admired about her was she had her own pool cue behind the bar at Murphy's," she said.
Davis was a lifelong learner and never lost her sense of curiosity.
"She was always learning something new, Skelton said. "And she was interested in everything – baseball, dogs, fishing … her areas of interest were wide and always expanding."