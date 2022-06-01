The Glynn County Commission will consider approval of the proposed process for the Envision Glynn rezoning ordinance update when it meets Thursday.
The zoning review group appointed by commissioners to review and edit the proposed ordinance has held multiple meetings to create a format for discussion and consideration.
If approved, meetings will be held 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday, with the exception of the week of July 4th. Topics for discussion will be provided in meeting notices.
Meetings will end at 6 p.m. unless at least five committee members vote to extend the time.
The committee will discuss the proposed ordinance by topic, with staff and consultants incorporating changes for final review and vote.
There will be three town hall meetings to give the public an opportunity to participate in a question/answer format at dates to be announced.
Articles to be covered will be advertised prior to the meetings, which will begin at 6 p.m. to encourage more participation.
The meetings are planned through the end of August, but some committee members have expressed concerns there may not be enough opportunities for technical stakeholder and public input. It is possible the deadline will have to be extended to complete the process.
Public comments will be accepted after a presentation of the county’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The millage rate of 4.453 mills is unchanged from last year.
A public hearing will be held for what is called the King City Subdivision planned development district. Commissioners will consider a request to rezone a six-acre tract located at 101 Gould St. on St. Simons Island from forest agricultural to one-family residential with a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet.
Another public hearing will be held to consider a variance request for a Dollar Tree wall sign at the Retreat Shopping Center.
Consent agenda items include:
• Approval of a final plat application Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate, a 41-lot subdivision on a 42-acre tract located on Allie Loop.
• Accept an Adult Felony Drug Court Grant through the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. The grant of more than $570,000 includes a required local match of $68,476.
• Entering into agreements with instructors for swimming, tennis, American Red Cross, yoga and cooking programs through the county recreation department.
• Approval of a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to mow 22.23 miles of rights-of-way along state routes in the county. The annual reimbursement will be $58,353.
• Developing the specifications/scope of work, and issue invitations for bids to repair and resurface the Northwood Estates tennis courts.
• Awarding a $175,000 contract for engineering services for the Chapel Crossing Road drainage improvements.
• Reimbursing the city of Brunswick $93,093 to resurface the Glynn County portion of Habersham Street, with funding provided by SPLOST 2016 unallocated funds.
• Approval of $50,000 to help with the cost of replacing and updating the Village Creek Landing boat ramp.
• Approval of $50,000 from the fund allocation for At-Large Post 1 to solicit quotes for repairs for the pier at Gascoigne Bluff Park.