TSW, the company that created a controversial draft zoning ordinance rejected by a committee last summer, is in the process of rewriting the document in an attempt to make it more palatable to county officials.

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said Tuesday during a roundtable update of county tasks that TSW is still working on a new ordinance but didn’t know how soon another draft will be ready for review.

