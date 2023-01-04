TSW, the company that created a controversial draft zoning ordinance rejected by a committee last summer, is in the process of rewriting the document in an attempt to make it more palatable to county officials.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said Tuesday during a roundtable update of county tasks that TSW is still working on a new ordinance but didn’t know how soon another draft will be ready for review.
Committee members tasked with editing the 180-page draft ordinance said the document failed to update the rules and to make it more user friendly to consumers. They expressed frustration last summer over a claim by TSW that it would be problematic, if not impossible, to create a new version so they could compare the existing ordinances with the proposed ones.
The next steps include a review of the existing draft to identify changes based on feedback from the zoning review group and from public comments.
The zoning review group was made up of three Mainland Planning Commission members, three Islands Planning Commission members, two residents and County Commissioner Walter Rafolski.
Once the new version is completed, the zoning review committee will make another attempt to edit the ordinance and make a recommendation to commissioners.
The county is also working to fill staff vacancies, including assistant county manager, police chief and community development director.
Fallon also plans to create a four-year strategic plan to set goals for that time period similar to the way the federal government creates its strategic plan.
Another task this year is to transition recreation programs in Brunswick back to the city. The county had been managing recreation programs in the city for the past decade as part of a Local Option Sales Tax agreement.
City officials have been critical of the county’s management of sports and recreation programs in Brunswick and negotiated to take back those programs.