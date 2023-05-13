Work continues by a committee tasked with rewriting Glynn County’s zoning ordinances.
TSW consultants finished their presentation to a review committee last summer because of the controversy it generated. Committee members wanted a red-line version of the proposed ordinance so they could see the changes side by side, but consultants said it could not be done.
Committee members expressed disappointment in the length of the proposed ordinance, saying the intent of the rewrite was to make it easier for people to look up information they needed without having to go to multiple sections to determine if they were following county ordinances.
Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski is on a five-person committee that is reviewing each section of the proposed ordinance.
Members are now reviewing section three. There are seven sections in the ordinance.
The committee plans to meet three days a week for three hours each day to complete the rewrite for consideration by the county commission.
The plan is to be finished by early July before the islands and mainland planning commissions receive a copy for review. County commissioners will also get a copy to read.
A definition section will be added to the new ordinance.
Before commissioners vote on the changes, there will be a 30-day public comment period.
Rafolski addressed rumors of personnel shifts and mass firings, all of which he said are untrue. The commission has spent the last two years reorganizing and updating pay scales, personnel policies and organizational changes. Some positions will be eliminated and others consolidated.
Until the process is formalized, Rafolski said commissioners cannot comment on the plan or how it will affect different departments.