A draft of a proposed revision of the county’s zoning ordinances has been completed.
The new drafts have been distributed to members of the Mainland and Islands planning commissions and the Board of Appeals. The draft version is scheduled to go online at the county website glynncounty.org today.
A work session to discuss the proposed ordinance will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Brunswick Library.
Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski was one of five people who spent hundreds of hours beginning in March revising the proposed ordinance created by consultants with TSW.
Others on the committee are Planning Manager Stephanie Leif, Community Development Director Toby Harris, Mainland Planning Commission member Bill Edgy and county resident George Ragsdale.
Rafolski said about 25% of the recommended changes by TSW were eliminated in the new version. He did not criticize TSW for recommendations heavily lambasted last year — mostly regarding homeowners’ associations — which were deleted in the new version.
“TSW did what they were asked to do,” he said.
The new version, at 241 pages, is longer than the existing ordinances. But Rafolski said it will be easier for everyone to use. The intent is to consolidate all the information people need in one section so they don’t have to jump to different sections of the zoning ordinance to understand the requirements for any type of project.
Rules for all zoning districts are explained, including measurements and exceptions, parking, buffers, screening, fences and walls, curb cuts and access, visibility at intersections, drainage easements, exterior lighting, St. Simons Island tree preservation, and conservation subdivisions.
A separate section explains provisions for residential, public/institutional, commercial, industrial, open, accessory and temporary uses.
Another section regulates tower heights, landscaping, location sites and other requirements for telecommunication facilities.
Provisions to different districts, including rural, residential, manufactured homes, commercial and mixed use, industrial, and special and overlay are explained.
The sign ordinances are needed to control the number of signs in the county.
“The county, further, finds that the number of signs has become excessive, and that many signs are distracting and dangerous to motorists and pedestrians, confusing to the public, and substantially detract from the beauty and appearance of the county,” according to the ordinance.
The different review bodies are explained in the administration portion of the ordinance.
The county’s subdivision regulations for review for planning commissions and the Board of Appeals was also revised by the committee.
One section explains minimum design standards, general subdivision design standards and street design standards. It also defines lots, family lots, blocks, easements, utilities, monuments, benchmarks and subdivision corner ties.
The section on subdivision plats defines a preliminary plat and requirements, review and approval procedures, construction plans and requirements, final plats and requirements and final plat approval.
Other subdivision regulations discuss expedited procedures and vacation of plats, variances and other exceptions, enforcement, violations and penalties, amendments and legal status provisions.
Rafolski said one goal is to have the proposed ordinance approved by the county commissioners in October, the same time the county’s comprehensive plan is expected to be completed and voted on.
A Sept. 12 work session will be held with public comment, followed by a 30-day public comment period, he said.
“We simplified it as much as we could,” he said.
Leif said she and other committee members feel “very comfortable” with the proposed ordinance.
County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said he has not read the new ordinance yet, but he does not have a problem with it being longer.
“Simplified does not necessarily mean shorter,” he said.
Harris said tables included in the ordinance make it more convenient.
“Tables are easy to read,” he said. “It’s just easier for everyone.