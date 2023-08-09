A work session to review a proposed revision of the county’s zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations ended Tuesday with an agreement to submit written comments, concerns and suggested changes.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal told members of the mainland and island planning commissions and the zoning board of appeals, the revised zoning ordinance is “not perfection.”
“It’s a good place to start,” he said. “Your task is to refine this.”
Sherrye Gibbs, a Mainland Planning Commission member, said the revised version is an improvement over the one the consultant TSW submitted.
“I can tell a lot of what we didn’t like was cleaned up,” she said.
Neal Boatright, chair of the Mainland Planning Commission, said none of the 19 people tasked with reviewing the 241-page documents are qualified to rewrite the zoning ordinances. He said the county wasted $250,000 by hiring the wrong consultants to rewrite the ordinances and now the county is trying to salvage a mistake.
“There are hundreds of things in this that can damage our community,” he said. “This is detrimental to our community. This document will kill Glynn County.”
Patrick Duncan, an Islands Planning Commission member, expressed concerns about recommended regulations that make it appear the county is a homeowner’s association.
“I thought we were getting away from homeowner’s association requirements in the county,” he said. “You shouldn’t be able to tell people how long they can park a boat in their yard.”
Other concerns were raised about proposed rules on property setbacks and substandard lots.
Robert Ussery, chair of the Islands Planning Commission, said the revised document is an improvement over the old one.
County Commissioner Walter Ralfolski, one of five members of a committee who spent hundreds of hours rewriting the ordinance, urged committee members to send their suggestions to county officials and they will be considered.
“We have to find a way to make this document so we can live with it,” he said.
Boatright said some of the people who rewrote the ordinance are personal friends, but “nobody at this table is qualified to do what we were asked to do.”
“We will hurt a lot of people in this community,” he said. “We need to hire people a lot smarter than us. We are not professionals who can tell us what can happen, can tell us unintended consequences.”
Ussery, however, said the task to rewrite the ordinance can be done “section by section” with the help of the county attorneys.
Some committee members asked for a redline version so they can see the changes from the existing ordinance. They were told the rewrite by TSW was so extensive it would be difficult.
But they will be able to see a redline version of the recommended changes to the rewrite.
Neal urged everyone to send in their comments as soon as possible.
“Send this in and give us a chance to respond to that,” Neal said. “If we don’t have consensus, we’ll hire lawyers.”
Plans are for a second draft version of the ordinance to be created by Sept. 1. A meeting will be held to discuss the recommendations at a meeting date to be announced.
“Three weeks is a short time to do this,” Neal said.