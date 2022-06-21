A committee created to review and edit a new zoning ordinance got halfway through the agenda for Monday’s meeting when members realized there was no way everything could be discussed in the allotted time.
Committee member Neal Boatright repeatedly expressed concerns about “unintended consequences” with some of the proposed changes to the zoning ordinance.
“I don’t care where you come from, people want less government,” he said. “People want less rules and regulations.”
Later in the meeting, Boatright made it clear he planned to scrutinize the proposed ordinance, more than 180 pages long, because of the long-term impacts the changes will have on everyone in the county.
“If it takes us 50 years, we’re going to go through this line item by line item,” he said.
During a discussion about screening requirements around commercial trash receptacles and mechanical units, committee member Robert Ussery said he wanted it one foot taller than what the fencing is intended to hide or obscure. He also wanted flexibility because the requirement will not work in every situation.
Another question committee members wrestled with was the definition of a fence and a wall, and whether they should be considered structures and require building permits.
Boatright asked why the issue was being discussed.
“Why are we discussing stuff that’s not broken,” he said. “We don’t have a problem. This is ridiculous.”
But Ussery said he was not prepared to strike out the entire section about fencing.
Another question raised was who is responsible for maintaining a fence and what happens when a fence collapses on neighboring property.
Boatright, who said he and his family live on an 85-acre tract in rural Glynn County, also criticized the proposed requirement to have fencing around swimming pools in rural area where there are no nearby neighbors, saying it’s unnecessary.
“Is there an issue with fences in Glynn County? Why are we trying to fix it?” Boatright asked.
Time ran out in the two-hour meeting before committee members could discuse curb cuts and access, inter-parcel access, visibility at intersections and block standards.
They will be taken up at the next meeting, set for 4-6 p.m. June 27 in the second-floor meeting room at the Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St., Brunswick.