A committee created to revise and edit a proposed zoning ordinance voted Monday to ask the consultant who created the document for more information about some of the recommendations.
They did agree that green building standards recommended for the islands should also apply to the mainland.
“If it’s important on St. Simons, why isn’t it important on the mainland,” said committee member Neal Boatright, vice chair of the Mainland Planning Commission.
People who spoke during a public comment period agreed.
They also agreed the green standards are already being applied by the builders on Glynn County, and third-party verification would just add another layer of government and add more costs to construction.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, agreed third-party verification is unnecessary.
“Zoning is about making it easier for developers,” she said. “People want assurances they are getting a quality product.”
Committee members agreed to ask an expert in green construction to explain the standards.
Short-term rentals became a topic when discussions about landscaping requirements began.
Committee member Robert Ussery, chair of the Island Planning Commission, said people building homes for short-term rentals are in some instances paving the entire lot so they don’t have to maintain the lot.
Ussery said the focus should be on site coverage and what it actually means.
Committee member Missy Neu said people no longer want a large shade tree overhanging their homes after the past two hurricanes, Matthew and Irma.
“People don’t want trees that could fall on their homes,” she said. “Insurance companies have become much more harsh since the last two storms.”
There were also discussions about the distance between trees planted, the types of trees and Georgia Power trimming trees.
Tree requirements in commercial parking lots is another deferred item after committee members agreed a bunch of small trees in a parking lot is not as appealing as a few larger trees instead.
“I’d rather have a nice tree than a bunch of scrawny trees,” Ussery said. “I’d like to see meaningful trees in parking lots.”
The discussion on buffer requirements was also deferred until a consultant can provide more information. They agreed to defer a decision until they can compare the existing buffer ordinance with the proposed one.
They agreed to hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. July 11 at a location to be announced to give the public an opportunity to discuss any part of the ordinance.
The next committee meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. June 20 in the second-floor meeting room at the Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. Brunswick.