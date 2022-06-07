The proposed zoning ordinance just got thinner.
A committee created to review and edit a new zoning ordinance voted unanimously Monday to scrap sections regarding residential design standards at its first meeting to discuss the proposed document.
Committee member and Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski said parts of the proposed ordinance appear similar to rules and regulations imposed by homeowner associations. He said the intent of the zoning ordinance rewrite was to make the rules more understandable and clean up the conflicts, not to create a countywide homeowners association.
“We’re telling people what they can and can’t do,” he said. “It’s too restrictive.”
Mainland Planning Commission and committee member Neal Boatright described the zoning section under consideration “a special interest wish list that is a waste of time.”
“This is not working,” he said.
Boatright made the motion to delete the residential design standards section.
Some of the proposed design standards include prohibiting sliding horizontal doors and windows, requiring balconies with the dimensions of 4 by 8 feet for all multifamily dwellings, establishing the minimum size for front porches and setting the pitch of roofs.
During the public comment period, the majority of people expressed concerns about the residential design standards recommended by the consultants who created the draft ordinance.
The general consensus was to scrap the entire section.
Architect Robert Ussery, chair of the Island Planning Commission, said it is important for the community to buy in once the ordinance is ready for consideration by county commissioners by the end of the year.
“What is it we are trying to end up with?” he asked.
He said many of the builders are already voluntarily complying with standards that committee members are considering.
Topics for discussion at the next scheduled meeting, set for 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, will be building standards, landscaping, buffers and trees.