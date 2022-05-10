Members of a committee appointed to review a proposed rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinances met Monday to establish meeting procedures to discuss the document.
The committee’s function is to recommend edits to the draft ordinance with a goal of having the document completed by the end of the year.
Committee members agreed to hold meetings at 4 p.m. Mondays at the Pate Building starting on May 23 after the Glynn County Commission approves the makeup of the committee.
Neal Boatright, a Mainland Planning Commission member, asked for a redline version of the draft ordinance so he could compare the existing ordinance to the new one he and other committee members are being asked to consider.
“This is a very conservative community; this is a very liberal draft,” he said. “All of us are trying to do right for our community. There are so many unintended consequences in this document.”
Robert Ussery, an Island Planning Commission member, said there won’t be unanimous agreement by the eight members on the committee on some of the edits. They agreed it will take five votes to pass any changes to the draft ordinance.
Committee members agreed they will go through the proposed ordinance chapter by chapter to determine the changes or revisions needed.
They agreed to limit the meetings to two hours in time unless a vote is taken to extend the meeting time.
Some people in the audience asked for wider representation to ensure the changes would not conflict with Brunswick ordinances and to address the concerns of the environmental community, including Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles.
“It’s a good opportunity to engage the public,” she said. “Obviously, there are lots of people interested.”