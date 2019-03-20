Members of the Glynn County Zoning Board of Appeals attempted to discuss public business out of earshot of the audience at their Thursday meeting, leading one county resident to file a complaint against the board.
The board was considering whether to waive the restrictions put on substandard lots for nine R-9 residential lots off Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Substandard lot regulations further restrict the size of buildings on lots that are smaller than 6,000 square feet or more narrow than the minimum required for their zoning, which in this case is 60 feet.
“I will talk to my two associates here, and we will come up with a decision before we leave, so switch them off,” said board Chairman Phil Viviani, referring to the microphones.
All three members at the meeting turned their microphones off before multiple members of the audience pointed out they could not do so.
“You’re breaking the law. It’s a Georgia state law,” county resident Jeff Kilgore shouted.
Georgia law requires discussion at public meetings to be held in the open unless the subject matter falls into specific categories: pending or potential litigation; the purchase, disposal or leasing of property; certain personnel matters; or records that are specifically exempted.
If the subject of discussion does fall within one of those categories, the body must vote to enter closed session and state which category the subject falls into.
“You do have a quorum here, it does need to be on the record, any discussions that are had,” said Planning Manager Stefanie Leif.
A quorum is the minimum number of members the board needs to take an official, binding vote — three in the case of the appeals board.
The other two members, Paul Fisher and Eugene Williams, proceeded to talk into their microphones, but Viviani left his off and continued to attempt to speak out of earshot of the public.
Ultimately, Fisher made a motion to deny the variance, which passed 2-1. Viviani voted against the motion. The other two members of the board were absent.
Board members clashed with the audience earlier in the meeting as well after taking a vote prior to a public hearing.
During consideration of a variance request to allow an encroachment into a side yard setback on a property on St. Simons Island, the board took a unanimous vote to approve the item before holding the required public hearing.
“Mr. Viviani, there needed to be a public hearing on this item. Did you ask for comments from the audience?” Leif asked, to which Viviani answered “No.”
“This issue was solved at the last meeting,” Viviani said. “We’re repeating what happened at the last meeting, which was approved. This is just a repeat of that approval ... If you want to take the time to make a comment, go ahead. I’ll do that as a courtesy, but we are not changing the motion which has been approved. Whatever comment you are going to make is superfluous to what has already happened.”
Leif once again told the board that it was legally required to hold a public hearing on the item.
Fisher motioned to approve the item again after the public hearing, which was again unanimously approved despite a recommendation from planning and zoning staff that the board deny the application. Leif said the division did not feel it was timely.
At the end of the meeting, Kilgore told the board he would be filing a complaint with the state Office of the Attorney General about their conduct.
He made good on the statement Monday, writing in his complaint to Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ritter that the board had broken state law twice and violated both the Georgia Constitution and the county’s zoning ordinance once.