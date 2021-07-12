Sweet musical sounds returned last week to the halls of the Lakeside Village residence hall during the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s summer camp.
GIYO’s annual week-long summer program, hosted at College of Coastal Georgia, brought student musicians together again after a year off last summer because of the pandemic.
More than 30 students, rising eighth- through 12th-graders, spent the week studying musical theory, learning from professional musicians and rehearsing in small ensembles and as an orchestra.
Last summer’s programming consisted only of some virtual opportunities like Zoom group lessons, said Suzanne Morrison, the camp’s director and general manager for GIYO.
“We’re very excited to be back on campus and doing this,” she said. “We’ve got a great faculty. Our interns have come from Jacksonville University.”
GIYO’s summer camp introduces students to the music the orchestra will be playing at performances throughout the year. The camp also aids them in their preparation for upcoming auditions for spots in the youth orchestra.
“We re-audition everybody every year, and part of that is because you audition for chair positions,” Morrison said.
When Tropical Storm Elsa blew through Brunswick last week, the campers and their instructors hunkered down in the residence hall and waited for the heavy rains and strong winds to pass.
“The college and the catering helped out and brought meals to us over here, instead of us having to walk through the rain,” Morrison said.
The camp wrapped up Saturday and included a performance on Friday in the college’s conference center.
The pandemic changed numerous aspects of the students’ lives over the past year and a half, but music education was especially altered for many. School programs were cut or offered in a different format, in-person lessons and rehearsals were scarce for a while and live performances were either canceled or changed.
It will be crucial, Morrison said, for school programs to return in full force and made readily available this year.
“There was a mix of what was able to be done this past year, and so making sure they can run their full programs at the middle schools and high schools is going to be huge,” she said.
After going more than a year without traditional lessons and opportunities to play, the campers returned last week to the college welcoming the normalcy of their annual summer camp.
“They’re so glad to be together and to be able to play,” Morrison said. “They’re just so happy to see each other, so happy to be able to do something they love to do.”