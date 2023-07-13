It was possible to navigate the hallways of Lakeside Village on College of Coastal Georgia’s campus Wednesday not by map but simply by listening closely to the music emanating throughout the building.
Violas and violins could be heard behind one door, and a few steps down the hall brought the sounds of brass instruments. Upstairs and down a long hallway, sounds of a saxophone emerged.
More than 30 students at this year’s orchestra camp hosted by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra were separated into small ensembles for their afternoon session with the camp’s instructors, many of whom come in from out of town to support the program each summer.
The campers are spending the week on College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus, filling their days with private lessons, music theory instruction and ensemble rehearsals, along with a daily opportunity to play as a full orchestra.
“It’s been really fun,” said Becca Hazlett, a rising freshman at Glynn Academy and a first-time participant in GIYO’s summer orchestra camp.
The students will wrap up their week of instruction and rehearsal with a free community performance at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the college’s Southeast Georgia Conference Center.
Tess Redden, a rising senior at Glynn Academy who plays the viola with the youth orchestra, said GIYO’s programs have helped her steadily progress as a musician. She returned for the third time to this summer’s camp, and she is also involved in her school’s orchestra and theater program.
“I learned how to play through GIYO,” Redden said. “They used to do Saturday lessons every week, and I’d go every week.”
GIYO’s instructors have been supportive throughout her musical education, and she’s now looking ahead to possibly double majoring in pre-medicine and music in college.
The summer camp aims to not only prepare the young musicians for the upcoming year of concerts and other performance opportunities, but also to grow their confidence and camaraderie, said Jorge Peña, GIYO’s conductor and music director.
Playing together daily, dining together and spending time at the end of each day enjoying game nights and other activities fosters their relationships, he said, which emboldens them to be brave on stage.
“They go for it, and they feel free about trying it out and giving it their all,” he said.
Sean Morgan, a musician and camp instructor from Jacksonville, has noted this week that the students are keen to learn and to enjoy the experience.
“They’re approaching things with good grace and good humor, even though it’s challenging,” he said. “They’re growing and learning and playing stuff they’ve never played before.”
The community is invited to come support the program at Friday’s concert, Pena added.
“We want to invite and welcome everyone to see and experience what this camp is all about,” he said. “We know there’s a lot of musical kids out there who maybe are too shy, maybe they don’t know about the camp, and we want to extend the invitation to come out and see what the camp is about.”