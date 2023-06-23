A camp this week hosted by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra has introduced a new group of students to the world of music.
GIYO kicked off its beginner and intermediate strings camp Monday in St. Francis Xavier Catholic School’s new building in downtown Brunswick. The camp will wrap up today with a performance for friends and family.
This is the first year GIYO’s June camp has been open to students with no prior musical experience. The goal is to give more students who are interested in music access to instruments and lessons.
Some campers arrived Monday and picked up instruments they’d never played before.
Instruments at the camp are provided through GIYO, in part to ensure there are no economic barriers. Fundraising by GIYO also subsidizes the camp, which costs $50 for each student.
“We count on our community supporters to make that happen through grants and through individuals,” said Suzanne Morrison, GIYO’s general manager.
GIYO partners with St. Francis during the school year to provide a free program to students, and in turn the school offered GIYO use of its new school building free of charge.
The camp provides a full-day schedule. Students are in classes throughout the day that include large group rehearsals, breakout sessions and individual lessons.
“They start out with group lessons for beginners to learn that technique and then they get to go into their symphonette rehearsal combined with older kids,” said Courtney Chrestensen, an instructor at the camp. “They can kind of get a feeling for what an orchestra feels like. Then they get one-on-one private lessons.”
Instructors come from Jacksonville and Columbus to support the camp.
Thomas Trinh, operations director for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and a music professor at Berry College, grew up in Glynn County and went through the GIYO program. He served this week as one of the camp’s directors.
“GIYO did teach me the fundamentals of how to play my instrument, but I found that it also taught me real life skills,” he said.
Students learn about teamwork, leadership, organization and mentorship though music programs like GIYO’s camp, he said.
“They learn how to collaborate, they learn how to problem solve,” Chrestensen added. “They learn time management, emotional management. They learn a lot of 21st century life skills.”
Among those who just recently began to explore a musical interest was rising sixth-grader Ava Morgan. She began to play the violin a month or two ago, and she said she’s excited to keep practicing and getting better.
“When I played violin, I really, really loved it,” she said. “I’ve tried a lot of different activities, such as swimming, dancing, gymnastics even, and I didn’t really like it. And I’ve always had an attachment to music.”
Most attending the camp were middle school students, but the youngest was a fourth-grader. The oldest was in high school.
Working with beginners aligns with the vision of the camp and of GIYO, which is to expose students at all ages and experience levels to musical excellence and help them find success, Chrestensen said.
“It’s proving to them that they can do hard things … and immersing them in music so they can find parts of themselves in it,” she said.
Faculty perform for the students each day to expose them to what can be achieved through years of practice. Students with more experience also serve as mentors and teachers during the camp.
“It’s actually kind of crazy the amount of progress that we’ve seen because these students now are picking up their instruments and they’re able to sit there and play and be focused about it,” Chrestensen said. “… These kids are engaged. They’re focused. They’re enthusiastic and excited.”
Their growing confidence is evident, she added.
“They’re moving so fast and learning so much, and you can just see it on their faces that they feel successful in what they’re doing, which is one of the biggest goals — just to help them feel success and to have fun with music,” she said.
Music programs like GIYO have seen enrollment numbers fall since the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are trying now to recruit new students. The hope with this week’s camp is that students will be encouraged to get more involved in local music programs, at school and through GIYO, Trinh said.
“This is the jumping off point,” he said.