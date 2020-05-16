Over the past several weeks, #AhmaudArbery has become a worldwide social media trend. Users of the hashtag often hope to convey anger, sadness and a sense of injustice.
Many voices have cried out — online, through media and at protests — to share the outrage felt around the globe following the Feb. 23 shooting of Arbery, a 25-year-old African American who was killed while jogging in Glynn County’s Satilla Shores neighborhood after he was pursued by two armed white men.
The two men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested last week. Both are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and remain in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Those who felt Ahmaud Arbery’s loss the most are his family and friends. And during a virtual town hall event Friday, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and sister, Jasmine Arbery, had a chance to speak.
“Ahmaud Arbery was my younger brother,” said Jasmine Arbery. “Talking about him is like taking a breath of fresh air because, if you notice, I’m smiling right now.”
Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority, along with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Wisc., organized the virtual town hall meeting to discuss social justice issues, racial disparities and the criminal justice system in the United States. The conversation was led by a group of teenagers and young adults who are community leaders in Georgia and in Wisconsin.
The release of a video of the incident sparked global outrage and turned many eyes on Glynn County.
Much of the conversation in the aftermath of the shooting has been led by community leaders and other older adults, said Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Community Action in Brunswick.
A voice that’s been harder to discern in the midst of millions has been that of Arbery’s peers and other youth demanding change.
The Facebook Live event Friday aimed to be an opportunity for younger leaders to be heard.
“We wanted to encourage our city and our young people to help support Arbery’s family,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County “But we also wanted to lift up the voices of young people — particularly African American kids in both Brunswick and in Madison, Wisc.”
Wisconsin, he said, has one of the largest racial achievement gaps in the United States.
Youth who spoke during Friday’s event included Natasha Woods, a Brunswick High School student who serves as president of Youth Speak Justice, an organization that promotes youth involvement in social justice issues.
“When I heard about this incident, I couldn’t just sit there and repost,” said Woods, a BHS senior. “I wanted to do more. I got together some youth, and we started talking about social injustice and what we can do as youth, not just stand behind the scenes and let adults take the forefront.”
Many of the youth participants in the discussion shared personal or family experiences with racial discrimination. During the call, Arbery’s mother joined the conversation. She expressed thanks to the youth and to the event’s organizers for creating the opportunity to call for change.
“You are going to be our voice in the future, so keep up the good work,” she said. “And at the same time, I just want to say thank you.’”
Jasmine Arbery is just over a year older than Arbery. She said they shared many celebrations during his life.
“His death has affected me in many different ways,” she said. “… Mentally, because I’m still shocked. This is a lot to process. I still can’t believe it. I’m still numb to the incident. It’s like living in a different world because I haven’t had my sense of normalcy in a long time right now, since Feb. 23.”
Many participants in the discussion shared their frustrations with the micro- and macro-aggressions they face regularly as African Americans.
Another hashtag will not solve these problems, said the Rev. James Woodall, 26, who serves as president of the Georgia NAACP.
“Literally every single day there’s another voice, another hashtag and another family that is hurting and grieving as the result of the loss of a loved one,” Woodall said. “This is not just an isolated circumstance.”
A culture of fear directed at African Americans persists, he said, that results in the loss of black lives.
“At some point, we have to address the elephant in the room,” he said. “There is culture of white supremacy that continues to allow these types of things to happen.”
The virtual town hall also included a call to raise money for the Arbery family. By the end of the nearly 90-minute discussion, around $8,000 had been raised. The fundraising goal is $15,000, in hopes of contributing to the cost of Jasmine Arbery’s master’s degree.
Those wishing to donate can do so at bgcdc.org/ donate.