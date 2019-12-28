The giving season doesn’t end on Christmas day.
Louis Sampson, youth director at Centerville United Methodist Church, tries year-round to help his young charges understand the value of kindness. He also wants them to know how to give without expecting anything in return.
The spirit of giving was alive and well Friday at the home of an elderly Brunswick resident, where Sampson and around 13 student volunteers spent the day working with city staff on a driveway paving project.
“We come down every year between Christmas and New Year’s,” Sampson said. “… We always try to partner with the city of Brunswick or the historical society or anybody like that that needs some kind of work done, even if it’s just picking up trash on the causeway.”
This year, city staff had reached out to Epworth by the Sea, where the youth group is staying, asking for volunteers that could assist in the paving project.
The project is funded by the city’s elderly and disabled volunteer home repair program, which is an emergency fund set up to help qualifying residents with home projects.
Inside on Friday, the home’s owner Mary Ann Aldridge bragged about the kindness of both the city staff and the volunteers completing the work in her backyard.
“Since I’ve become disabled and income’s changed where I can’t work at all, it’s just been a blessing,” she said. “It has truly been a blessing,”
The youth group returned today to help complete the project. Sampson said he hopes projects like this demonstrate to the youth group members the great value of giving back.
“It’s all a part of giving back,” he said. “We just celebrated the birth of Christ and what a precious gift that was, given to us, so shouldn’t we be out giving back to the community?”