The four people Glynn County police officers arrested early Thursday morning for breaking into cars in the Abbington Woods Apartments parking lot were teenagers. Two of them were 17-year-old boys. The other two were younger than 17, making them officially juveniles in the eyes of state law.

Late last week, a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 20 year old, a 19 year old and a 17 year old who had with them two stolen pistols along with other weapons that included an AR15, a Mini Draco Rifle and a KelTec Sub 2000 rifle.

Road closure plans raise questions

The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.

