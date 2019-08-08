Temprest Brewton graduated from Glynn Academy in May hoping to earn some job experience before she begins planning for college.
Fortunately, the perfect opportunity arose through the the WorkSource Coastal organization, which offers summer work opportunities to local youth.
“During my senior year of high school, they had a table set out occasionally, just in the lunchroom,” Brewton said. “…. I just decided to stop by, and the lady was very nice. I talked with her for a little bit, and then within two weeks we were solidified into the program.”
Brewton had her first real job experience this summer working at Brunswick City Hall, where she answered telephone calls, helped keep the office organized and more.
Through the summer program, youth develop their work ethic skills as well as soft skills, gain employment experience and earn a wage.
The program hosted a 2019 Youth Symposium last week to celebrate the 31 participants who earned work experience this summer.
“This has always been our end of the year celebration,” said Temeca Hannan, career development specialist for the program. “They get a certificate at the end, just congratulating them on being a part of the program and completing the program. We just celebrate them participating.”
Local employers attended the event, providing program participants with a chance to network.
Participants in the program recently graduated from high schools in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. Most are in a transition period, Hannon said, between high school and college.
Markisha Butler, who recently came onboard as the one-stop operator manager for WorkSource Coastal, said a lot of discussion takes place locally about promoting disconnected youth and preparing students to enter the workforce.
This program addresses both of those matters, she said.
“This is both to expose students to careers at a younger age and to help them develop the soft skills, the needed strong work ethic,” Butler said. “And then it also helps them decide on a career path.”
The students in the program worked in a variety of jobs. Some worked for the McIntosh County tax assessor, for the City of Brunswick, for the public library in Camden County and more.
Participants are also invited to attend meetings over the summer at which they can discuss their job experiences and their goals.
“We do monitor them while they’re on their work experience, to see how everything is going,” Hannon said.
Brewton said her experience working at city hall gave her a clearer vision of her career goals.
“I gained work experience, and I definitely needed that straight out of high school,” she said. “… It definitely helped me see what I want to do in the future. I’m trying to go into college, so it’s just helping me gain knowledge on what I would like to go into in the future.”
