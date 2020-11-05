Young professionals and entrepreneurs have an opportunity to get sagely advice from business leaders through a new program offered by the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
The inaugural Coastal Workers Talk Shop was held last week at Silver Bluff Brewery targeting downtown Brunswick merchants and young professionals. The attendees learned about the workshop through social media.
The event featured panelists with marketing backgrounds: Matthew Wojcik of Rich Product Corp.; Southeast Georgia Health System director of marketing and public relations Laura Young; Geoffrey Gable, owner of sml surf Company; and Vanessa Wagner, director of business development and strategic programs with the Golden Isles Development Authority.
Wagner said the audience of young professionals and downtown merchants was engaged, with a wide variety of topics discussed during the two-hour meeting. Topics included traditional marketing, digital marketing, business trends, tools and resources, and how innovation has helped businesses deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was really impressed with how they engaged with like-minded professionals,” Wagner said. “I really enjoyed it.”
It was no surprise that some of the questions were about ways to market a business during a pandemic, Wagner said.
No date has been set for the next workshop, but they will be scheduled periodically, Wagner said. Future Coastal Workers Talk Shop sessions will target education, health care and manufacturing professionals.