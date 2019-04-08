On a Monday, wet, cold and gloomy, a movie matinee put me in a matching frame of mind. A film seemed the best way to get out of the house for a few hours without enduring the foul weather.
Having seen the good ones, we had few choices.
The only option left was “Five Feet Apart” about teens undergoing a drug trial for cystic fibrosis. Just a few minutes into the movie, I remembered a family that visited us overnight at our old house in western Brantley County.
I met Stuart Gottlieb when he coached Samuel Elbert Academy.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Stuart out of Weber State in Utah. He didn’t play much for the loaded Cowboys. In 1982, he and Robin had a son, Nolan, the same year our Jessica was born.
Stuart told me, “I’m going to call him Zeke,” because that was a tough name.
It turns out he never did. Maybe he should have.
Nolan was born with cystic fibrosis, a disease that attacks the lungs and digestive system. Sitting in that movie, I thought sadly of the Gottliebs and their little boy.
He acted like a Zeke when they came to visit. As he and Jessica played in our living room, she ended up hurt and crying. In spite of our protestations that she wasn’t really hurt, Robin marched Nolan down the hall and rendered swift justice.
She took him down the hall often but not for punishment. You could hear her gentle blows on his back to loosen up the mucus clogging his lungs.
Stuart and I hadn’t kept up with each other. The last I heard from him, he was a counselor in a state prison and that may have been 30 years ago. Still, my heart went out to him as I watched the movie that convinced me Nolan probably hadn’t survived his illness.
When we got home, I Googled Stuart Gottlieb and found nothing but references to him as a football coach of Christian teams. Figuring at some time he may have worked in initiatives to find better treatment, I searched for “Stuart Gottlieb cystic fibrosis.”
I didn’t find Stuart, but I found Nolan. He had established a GoFundMe page years ago to raise money to help meet the expenses associated with a double lung transplant. By Wednesday, I had his number from Martha Rivers Bryant, a friend of Jessica’s since St. Simons Elementary.
I called him a few hours later. He and his wife Margaret live in Athens, and Stuart is still coaching.
Nolan said he won’t see “Five Feet Apart’’ because it’s inaccurate. Big surprise, considering it’s a Hollywood movie.
“We don’t have cystic fibrosis buddies in hospitals,’’ he said of the film’s plot. People with cystic fibrosis don’t go to cystic fibrosis events because, as the film says, they can pass bacterial infections to each other with as little as a sneeze.
That wasn’t always known. In fact, Nolan said as a child he went to cystic fibrosis camps and slept in a cabin with seven other CF kids. He survived the camps, but there are no more.
Cystic fibrosis made his childhood difficult.
“I was hospitalized every five or six months from age 13 until 36,’’ he said.
His father’s playing weight at tackle was about 265. If Nolan inherited those genes, his disease overwhelmed them slowing his growth. But he loved sports and had a dream of playing college football.
He played in high school and after graduation enrolled at my former school, Anderson College, now Anderson University, in Anderson, S.C., and walked on to the basketball team. He was on the junior varsity and the trainer for the varsity.
“When I first stepped on the court, I was like, ‘Oh, crap. I’ve gotten in over my head,’’’ he said. Nolan went to both teams’ conditioning sessions and practices, meaning he was doubling up on increasing his skills.
He was undersized for college basketball, 6 feet and 145 pounds, but undaunted. As a junior, he was at a varsity practice when, “Somebody got kicked out of the gym for being an idiot. Coach Doug Novak asked if I wanted to step in.”
He never left, and, as a senior, the walk-on was on full scholarship.
“I just got better and better over time,’’ he said.
He got better by going all out. His parents had never coddled him at home, and he never took it easy on himself. The problem for the chronically ill is that people want to make sure “they take care of the little sick kid,’’ Nolan said.
The result is the would-be athlete becomes more like the team mascot than a player, but Nolan made sure that didn’t happen in college.
He told Novak to treat him like everyone else, that he would take care of his own health. He knew when he had exerted himself to the limit. He could see the blackness closing in from the sides, and he’d take himself out.
After graduation, Nolan coached awhile then got his masters in education at Georgia College in Milledgeville. He taught eighth grade science and math one year in Tucker and a half year in Athens. The career choice was a mistake.
“Teaching is when my health took a nose dive,” he said. “I was around all those kids, and I stayed sick. I lost half my lung function.”
He was on the transplant list and got his lungs about a year ago.
“I was at 17 percent lung function. I’m at 103 percent now,’’ and back to pushing himself, he said.
He runs 5-kilometer races and is training for a sprint triathlon. He has to guard his health, because he’s on immunosuppression drugs so his body won’t reject his lungs.
Running has given him an idea to help others who need transplants.
People on the transplant list die because no organs are available from healthy donors. Few people are healthier than runners.
Before many road races, there are expos where runners pick up their numbers and race packets. Why not have a booth to encourage runners to become organ donors? The unforeseen happens even to the healthiest, and organ donors save lives everyday.
Nolan hasn’t taken any steps to get the donor initiative started. After all, he’s just now getting back into life.
“That’s just a dream of mine,’’ he said.
Sort of like that dream a chronically ill kid had of playing college basketball.
Oh, and if you’re a new parent and want to give your kid a name that exudes toughness, you ought to consider Nolan.