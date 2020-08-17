Chris Conrad created a business plan in high school that has turned into more than a classroom assignment.
By the time he spent a year in college, Conrad decided to quit school, fine-tune his business plan and become his own boss at the age of 19.
“The first day I worked in retail was the day I opened the door,” he said.
Less than two years later, Conrad’s business, Southern Hanger, is a thriving men’s and women’s boutique shop in downtown Brunswick with a steady customer base of local residents and tourists.
It’s been a learning experience being a young entrepreneur, but Conrad said he understands the merchandise his customers prefer and how to market his business through social media and a website.
He started with about one-third of the inventory currently on his store shelves and continued to add and tweak as he learned the likes and dislikes of his customers.
He discovered some of his customers’ tastes while running specials — like the oyster knives he began selling around Christmas that are so popular they are now on his shelves year round.
Southern Hanger carries a wide variety of men’s and women’s casual shirts, shorts and sandals. The store also has a good selection of earrings, koozies and other gift items.
Conrad learned there is a lot more to running a retail business than sitting behind a counter selling merchandise. He spends much of his time searching for new products and doing the bookkeeping required to keep the business operating.
Now, the business has grown enough that Conrad said he needs more room to operate. His showroom is about 1,000 square feet. He said he’d like to move into a building with 4,000 to 6,000 square feet of showroom space.
“I’d like to stay downtown if I can find the available space,” he said.
He is also a believer in the impact the COVID-19 stimulus checks had on the local economy.
“I could tell the day the government checks came in,” he said. “It definitely stimulated my business.”