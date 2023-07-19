Row upon row of lime green wigs sat atop custom-crafted coke bottle stands backstage. Nearby, a candy cart glistened with swirling lollipops and other brightly-wrapped treats.
Walking through the wings along a chalk-painted pathway, one enters a world of pure imagination ... otherwise known as the Island Players Young People’s Summer Workshop.
On this particular Monday, members of the Island Players’ Teen Actors Guild had arrived a bit early to meet with producers. The session was just the latest of many months-worth of gatherings to prepare for their summer show — “Willy Wonka Jr.” The show, which began its run in early July, has seen rousing success. And the cast remains giddy ahead of their final set of performances.
“We’ve been nearly sold out for every show,” says Austin Lofquist, the Glynn Academy student portraying Grandpa Joe.
Kay Ellingson can attest to that. The 15-year-old actress who’s playing Mrs. Gloop tried so snag a seat during one of her rare off days.
“I went this past weekend and there were barely any seats,” she recalled. “But I got one and it was great.”
The show’s popularity is likely linked to its longevity. The workshop has been a part of the Island Players programming for nearly 70 years, as long as the organization itself. Another reason it’s always so warmly received is due to the energetic young cast, elaborate sets and beloved story lines. This year’s version is no different. Willy Wonka, the eccentric proprietor of the Wonka Chocolate Factory, was first depicted in Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” In 1971, the film version featured Gene Wilder in the titular role followed by Johnny Depp who played Wonka in a 2005 adaptation.
For the young players show, Timothy Bernal has been donning Wonka’s trademark purple coat and top hat.
“I watched the one with Johnny Depp first when I was little. I actually just saw the Gene Wilder version not that long ago,” he said. “But I liked it a lot.”
Kay, for her part, doesn’t agree.
“I can’t watch the Gene Wilder one ... it scares me,” she said with a giggle. “But I enjoyed the one with Johnny Depp.”
Regardless of one’s preferred Wonka, this show offers something for everyone. That includes singing and dancing, along with a double dose of nostalgia.
“So many people love the movie ... both of them,” Austin said. “And this is such a great source of entertainment. You can’t beat live theatre.”
For those who haven’t received their golden ticket yet, the time is nigh. The final round of “Willy Wonka Jr.” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be matinee performances at 3:30 p.m. July 22 and 23. All shows will be held at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island.
And while it’s sure to entertain audiences, there’s a deeper meaning and a greater impact from the proceeds of ticket sales. The funds go toward ensuring students can continue to nurture their love of drama. For many in the cast, it’s become a defining piece of their lives, offering them enduring bonds and friendship as well as an outlet for creativity.
“I started coming when I was 8,” Kay, who is now 15, says. “We have a mentor program where we have ‘bigs’ and ‘littles,’ so I’m a ‘big’ and I love my littles so much. It makes you want to come back and keep doing it. It grows the theatre community.”
“I’ve been doing it for 10 years and it’s really nurtured my passion for theatre,” he said. “And the mentorship really offers a well-rounded theatre education.”
The camaraderie and positive energy extends to the adults involved as well. Tammy Kavanaugh and Erica Henson, two of the three co-producers, both love being a part of the summer program.
“I don’t even have kids in it any more but I love it,” Kavanaugh said. “I think ‘Willy Wonka’ is one of our best shows. There’s a lot of life lessons in it that we all can relate to.”
Henson nodded her agreement.
“I’m so proud of all the children. They’ve done a great job,” Henson said.