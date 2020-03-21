The Golden Isles YMCA is offering child care for children of critical professionals and workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Critical workers include doctors, nurses, technicians, medical staff and first responders.
Registrations will be first come, first serve. Proof of employment must be provided upon first check-in.
The program is open to children ages 1 to 12.
The hours will be 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and pricing is $30 a day.
Space is limited to 50 participants.
Call the YMCA for required registration documents at 912-265-4100.
— The Brunswick News