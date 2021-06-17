A recent graduate of the Youth Environmental Leadership Program presented a proposal this week to the Glynn County Commission about the benefits of banning Styrofoam on county beaches.
Mackenzie Buck, who graduated in May as valedictorian of Brunswick High School’s Class of 2021 and who participated during the past two years in YELP, represented the environmental advocacy organization One Hundred Miles when addressing the commission Tuesday during a work session.
Her proposal was put together by a team of student members in the YELP program, which brings high school students from around the coast together for monthly meetings to learn about environmental advocacy.
This year, a group within the program worked on ideas to make Georgia’s beaches friendlier for wildlife. Several Glynn County students worked on the proposal to update the local container ordinance to include a ban on styrofoam on county beaches.
“What I love about our proposal is that it’s quite simple,” Buck said. “… It’s an amendment to Section 2-11-17, and it is literally only a three-word change.”
Banning Styrofoam on the beaches would help protect one of the most important local assets driving the tourism industry in the Golden Isles: the area’s scenic environment.
Alex Muir, an advocacy coordinator for One Hundred Miles, added that Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has for many years offered a program through which beach visitors can swap Styrofoam coolers for free ahead of Frat Beach, when thousands come to Glynn County for the Georgia-Florida football game weekend. Parker’s convenience stores have partnered with the program, Muir said, to provide recyclable alternatives for those heading to the beach.
“They do have special coolers that are made that can be broken down and recycled that are made of cardboard that Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Parker’s convenience stores have distributed before,” she said.
Banning Styrofoam on the beaches will also ultimately protect the citizens of Glynn County, Buck said.
“When we protect our environment, which drives tourism and hospitality, we also protect the residents of Glynn County in terms of not only their health but jobs, tax reductions and cost savings,” she said.
More than 15,000 jobs in the county are related to tourism and hospitality, Buck said. Tourism had a $1.7 billion impact on the economy in 2018, according to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Polystyrene, or Styrofoam, makes up about 90 percent of all marine debris, and 80 percent of that pollution comes from land, Buck said.
“And plastic is found in 86 percent of sea turtles, and given that polystyrene makes up about 90 percent of that, polystyrene is what’s mainly found in sea turtles,” Buck said. “That is the No. 1 offender, and it’s the key player in pollution.”
Tourism and the environment in Glynn County are inextricably linked, she said.
“We cannot have tourism without our pristine environment, and if we lose our environment then we lose all the economic benefits that I just discussed in addition to hurting our wildlife like our sea turtles. I think that we wouldn’t want to do anything to possibly jeopardize that.”
Glynn County would not be the first community to enact such a ban, she said. Many others, including numerous beaches in South Carolina and Florida, have banned Styrofoam on the beach.
“Essentially what we came here to ask whether or not you would be willing to take a vote on this at some point over the summer,” Buck said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig agreed that Styrofoam is a problem on the beach, and he said he’d like to see the commission move forward with the change at some point in the future. Fendig added that enforcement would be tough.
An official ban is a good first step, though, Muir said.
“I agree enforcement is difficult, but it is about getting the community onboard,” she said. “And the way that we have signs that say ‘no glass,’ saying ‘no Styrofoam’ certainly sets an expectation of how we would like visitors and residents to respect our beaches.”