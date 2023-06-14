The Glynn County Finance Committee on Tuesday recommended writing off a $6,000 discrepancy in the county finance department’s ledger that seemingly dates back a number of years.
The discrepancy, which was discussed at Tuesday’s Finance Committee meeting, apparently predates the election of Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman or the hiring of county finance director Tamara Munson.
The search to determine when the discrepancy occurred yielded no results after staff in both departments had already spent 100 hours trying to find the cause, and it was becoming apparent the records that could have explained the problem had most likely already been legally destroyed.
At Chapman’s request, the recommendation includes the tax commissioner’s office have two unannounced cash county audits a year conducted by the finance department.
In other business, changes to the short-term rental ordinance were approved for recommendation at the meeting.
The changes include making the finance department the issuer of certificates instead of the community development department. The recommended changes also include removing a certificate sub number and only using the Accommodation Excise Tax Certificate number.
The annual fee remains $150 for each short-term rental. If the application is filed on or after July 1 but prior to Dec. 1, the certificate will be $175 and will be applicable through the following calendar year without payment of the renewal fee for that ensuing year.
The committee will also be asked to consider recommended changes to the county’s lodging tax ordinance.
It is being amended to revise the definitions of “operator” and “occupancy” and to remove the use of a Certificate of Authority to revise the method of returning lodging taxes, to correct references to the county manager and for other purposes.
The changes make it broader, to include the owners of short-term rental homes.
The ordinance changes will bring them in line with the county’s new computer system usage and with the department handling those services.