The year was a bit of a roller-coaster ride on the business front for the Golden Isles. While 2019 brought some a lot of good news, there were also some unexpected issues.
Shutdown
The business community galvanized to start 2019, when it sought ways to help federal employees who were struggling to make ends meet because of the 35-day government shutdown.
The most noticeable impact locally was at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Facility and local Coast Guard units, whose employees weren’t paid during the shutdown.
The shutdown also forced the closure of Cumberland Island National Seashore, drastically impacting tourism in St. Marys, and the shutdown had a noticeable impact on local restaurants dependent on business by federal employees.
Policy questions
A delegation of about 50 business leaders, educators and public officials traveled to Atlanta later in January to meet with state legislators to discuss issues and legislation that could affect the Golden Isles. Among the issues were school start times, mental health, transportation, the Port of Brunswick, rail access, broadband and wireless communications, tourism, oyster farming and the Shoreline Protection Act.
Chamber changes
The annual Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Business Expo attracted hundreds of people to the Jekyll Island Convention Center in late January. The upcoming event on Jan. 30 has been renamed Business & Bites and will be held at the Gruber Hangar at the St. Simons Island Airport.
The search for a replacement for Woody Woodside, the longtime Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce director, also took place in 2019. Woodside agreed to remain on the job long enough to participate in the annual fly-in to Washington D.C. and to help host the Red Carpet Tour visit in April.
Ralph Staffins III was named the new Chamber president in April to replace Woodside. Staffins said an upcoming goal is to earn certification by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Closures
In late January, an estimated 120 employees at the Georgia-Pacific Sterling Sawmill learned the plant was closing in two months. A job fair was held to help some of the employees find other jobs before the plant closed.
In July, the JC Penney store at the Glynn Place Mall permanently closed, costing 25 employees their jobs.
Downtown growth
In May, a group of community leaders traveled to Macon to learn more about how the city’s downtown district was revitalized. The trip has led to the creation of several organizations dedicated to bring more residents to downtown Brunswick as a way to spur new business growth in the city.
Golden Ray
In September, the cargo ship Golden Ray capsized near the Port of Brunswick, temporarily halting cargo ship traffic to and from the port. It will take another year before the 656-foot cargo ship, with an estimated 4,200 vehicles inside is dismantled.
‘Revolution’
In October, the business community mounted a campaign to get Brunswick nominated to be one of 10 cities considered for a makeover on the TV show Small Business Revolution.
In November, business leaders learned Brunswick had made the cut and was among the 10 cities under consideration to be featured on the TV show for an eight-episode documentary on the city’s struggles and success as a result of the the help and expertise of the show’s producers.
In December, the Small Business Revolution producers visited Brunswick and reportedly left with a good impression. An announcement on the five finalists for the show will be announced in mid January.