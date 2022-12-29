Glynn County’s economy has continued to grow in 2022.
Tourism in the Golden Isles continued to set records despite the rest of the state and most of the nation still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic to start the year.
Tourism numbers would remain at record levels throughout 2022, driven by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau brand position of a quiet and peaceful destination away from it all.
A forecast of a robust economy and continued low unemployment rates at the Georgia Economic Outlook presentation by Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, was accurate. The prediction included a continued housing boom and steady growth throughout the year.
Ayers also predicted supply side problems, a shortage of workers, transportation bottlenecks, inflation and a possible stock market correction or debt crisis.
An announcement in February that an additional 30,000 vehicles a year will be coming to Colonel’s Island starting in the middle of 2023 generated excitement in the business community.
A month later, Jamie McCurry, chief administrator of Georgia Ports Authority, announced the Port of Brunswick will undergo a $150 million expansion at its auto port and break bulk terminal for forest products.
The first group of graduates from the Connect Glynn Educator Externship Program made a presentation for what they learned by shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles. The second group of graduates will make a similar presentation in January.
Renovations were completed on the old Gould Ford dealership on Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick, with 10 luxury units readied for occupancy on the building’s upper floor. The Liberty Lofts development was among several commercial buildings in downtown Brunswick being renovated to lofts, apartments and condos.
Weyerhaeuser broke ground on a 7,860-square-foot building on Perry Lane near U.S. 341 that will serve as the company’s regional headquarters.
A lack of semiconductor chips and other materials led to a 12% decrease in roll-on/roll-off cargo at the Port of Brunswick. It was described as a “temporary setback” that will be resolved by the auto industry.
Companies began looking in the summer at different locations in the Golden Isles to support the $5.5 billion Hyundai Motors plant coming to Bryan County.
Cedric King became the first African-American to be named chairman of the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. His term began July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.
The Golden Isles Development Authority approved $3 million in funding in August for the public infrastructure needed to accommodate a Buc-ee’s travel center, including upgrades and traffic lights at the Interstate 95 interchange at Exit 42.
Local businessman Justin Henshaw announced in September the start of Gage, a digital platform for employers and employees to improve accountability, transparency and communication in the workplace. A month later, Henshaw announced Gage is going national.
Delta Airlines announced in December jets with a larger capacity and the availability of first-class service will come to the Golden Isles in May. A third daily flight to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is also planned for the summer of 2023.