Glynn County and the rest of the world failed to shake the pandemic in 2021 and neither is likely to escape it anytime soon.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles fared badly with the deadly viral offspring. The delta variant of COVID-19 added dozens of lives over the past 12 months to the county’s lengthy death list, which numbered 306 Monday.
It is a year Michael D. Scherneck, in his final days as president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, will unlikely forget as he heads into retirement.
The year began with an ominous start.
“Southeast Georgia Health System was faced with a patient surge in January during which time our inpatient COVID-19 census reached a peak of approximately 70 inpatients,” Scherneck recalled. “The situation improved and remained relatively low until late in the summer.”
August and September proved especially costly. More than 100 deaths were attributed to the virus from mid-August to late September in Glynn County alone.
As of Monday, in addition to the 306 lives claimed by COVID-19 in the Golden Isles, 82 were lost to the virus in Camden County and 29 in McIntosh County. They are among the 1,436 succumbing to the coronavirus in the eight-county Coastal Health District that includes Liberty, Bryan, Long, Effingham and Chatham. The larger populated Savannah region recorded the most at 681.
The state toll for all 159 counties stood at 26,277 Monday.
Health officials blamed the growing toll on the refusal of eligible residents to get one of the available vaccines. According to the health system, 50.6% of the population in Glynn had received one of the vaccines as of Monday. The percentage is lower in Camden at 39.1%.
The second surge in the summer was a trying ordeal for the health system and its exhausted staff.
“By August and into September, the delta variant took hold and our community, both here in Glynn County and in Camden County, experienced an even greater surge with our inpatient COVID-19 census reaching a peak of approximately 170 inpatients,” Scherneck said. “Even though the portions of our population that were vaccinated and unvaccinated were roughly equal, the number of unvaccinated individuals that required hospitalization was about five times higher than those vaccinated breakthrough cases.
“Fortunately, the number of patients requiring hospitalization receded sharply by mid-October and have remained low.”
Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, said the vaccines are playing a significant role in the nation’s fight against COVID-19.
“The arrival of our first doses of COVID vaccine in mid-December 2020 was the first sign of light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel and gave us great hope for the future,” Davis said. “Over the past year we’ve learned that while the vaccines can’t prevent every infection, they are very effective in lessening the severity of illness and greatly reducing the chances of hospitalization and death.
“We’ve also seen the emergence of numerous Sars-CoV-2 variants which have increasingly become more contagious and sometimes more potent in causing severe illness. We’ve proven that some fairly simple mitigation strategies such as masking, hand washing, and social distancing are very effective in reducing the spread of the virus, regardless of the variant.”
The situation today is far from rosy.
“We’ve also seen great challenges related to vaccine hesitancy and a general societal fatigue with the prolonged use of social mitigation recommendations,” Davis said.
Jan. 1, 2022, and the months following it promise more of the same. Health officials are already urging people to forego New Year’s Eve parties out of fear of spreading the virus, public schools in densely populated cities like Atlanta are reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases, commercial flights are being canceled and counties in Georgia are taking another look at mask mandates. The appearance of the virus among college football players has prompted the cancellation of several bowl games.
“Just as it seemed we might be turning a corner, a new variant, omicron, has arrived and is causing more anxiety and frustration in a very weary population,” Davis said.
“But we are not without hope. We have learned so much about this virus in the last year and are constantly honing our tools to fight it. My hope for the new year is that our vaccines remain effective in preventing severe illness and that several promising medications will prove to be both safe and effective in treating COVID, allowing us to return to some semblance of normalcy. I also hope that some who remain resistant to vaccination will reconsider, listen to science, and join the ranks of those who are already vaccinated.”
Scherneck also is optimistic.
“As we enter into the new year, we are cautiously optimistic although there is growing concern about the possible impact that the omicron variant, which is believed to be even more contagious, could have on our community,” Scherneck said. “However, the symptoms reported with the omicron variant thus far are not as severe as had been the case with the previous variants. Nonetheless, it is believed that the fundamental practices that enabled our community to return closer to normal in the past – social distancing, good personal hygiene and use of masks in public settings – should improve the likelihood of our community being able to avoid another surge in hospitalizations.
“We all want to return to our pre-COVID lives but recognize that these precautions may still be necessary for our safety and for the safety of those around us.”
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone 5 years of age and older. To schedule an appointment through public health, go to
chdcovidvax.org or call the Coastal Health District Vaccine Call Center at 912-230-5506 on
Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To find vaccination sites anywhere in the state, go to vaccinefinder.org.
“As scientists continue to study and learn about COVID-19, we are encouraged by the progress being made in the development of additional FDA-authorized treatments and medications designed to both treat and curb the progression of COVID-19,” Scherneck said.
Staying fully staffed could become a bit of a problem in 2022 if a federal mandate requiring all healthcare workers to get vaccinated is upheld by the courts. Scherneck reported earlier that 10 percent of the Southeast Georgia Health System staff falling under the mandate had not been vaccinated or proffered an acceptable reason for excluding themselves from the requirement.
The health system operates the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys.