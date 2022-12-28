A court battle over an attempt to block the purchase of a tract for a spaceport in Camden County began in January.
The legal challenge by county officials was to block a petition for a countywide referendum to let voters decide if any more money should be spent after more than $10 million in taxpayer money had already been spent on the project.
The court ruled to allow a special election if enough valid signatures by registered voters could be verified.
Two months later, more than 70% of Camden voters approved the referendum banning the county from spending any more money on the project.
Union Carbide, owner of the 4,000-acre tract the county wanted to buy, withdrew from the pending agreement after the referendum was approved by voters. A condition by the Federal Aviation Administration after it approved a launch operator’s license was for the county to close on the deal for a launch site before the license was actually issued.
The Georgia Supreme Court is expected to rule next year on an appeal by Camden County officials challenging the validity of the special election.
Opposition grew over an attempt by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Environmental groups, scientists, religious leaders and elected officials voiced concerns over the potential impacts mining could have on tourism, water levels in the swamp, runoff into creeks and tributaries to the St. Marys River, and businesses dependent on estimated 600,000 tourists visiting the refuge each year.
A bill to block mining near the swamp was proposed but failed due to lack of support by the General Assembly. In November, the Southern Environmental Law Center filed a legal challenge on behalf of four conservation groups to block the request to strip mine 582 acres of wetlands near the southern boundary of the world-famous swamp.
In December, U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland expressed her opposition to the proposed mining project.
The city of St. Marys received a $2.3 million Rural Innovation Grant to convert the 220-acre site of the old St. Marys Airport into an industrial park. The new industrial park already has two tenants ready to move by June 2023, creating about 200 new jobs. The two companies will take up about 70 acres, leaving plenty of room for other tenants.
PEMB-USA, a veteran-owned steel building manufacturer, recently moved from Florida and will expand its operations at this site. SG Blocks, a modular building manufacturer, is constructing a new plant. The capital investment is projected to be $38 million. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023. The city of St. Marys will provide local funding through a bond from a tax allocation district.
Work began to create more dock space at the St. Marys Gateway property. An additional 20 slips are under construction, including some capable of handing larger ships.
A $500 million project named Cumberland Inlet was announced last summer. The developer, Jacoby Development, Inc., plans a 160-slip marina that is already permitted, a boutique hotel, multi-family units, a RV park and conservation areas.
Cumberland Island National Seashore began a yearlong celebration of its 50th birthday in October.