The Glynn County Commission started the first meeting of 2021 by making a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum a priority.
Commissioners scheduled a special election in March to give voters the chance to approve the six-year tax, estimated to generate $110 million. Despite a strong sales pitch by commissioners, the referendum narrowly failed with more than 53% of votes cast against it.
Voters did approve declaring the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center infeasible during the same special election, with the remaining funds being returned to the county to pay library debt.
Later in January, commissioners set the format that eventually led to the hiring of newly sworn-in Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. He was their unanimous choice.
The search for a new county manager hasn’t been as easy. County manager Alan Ours tendered his resignation in February, giving commissioners six months’ notice. He planned to remain on the job to help with the selection of a new police chief, as well as work to complete SPLOST 2016 projects and other tasks before leaving in August.
Commissioners decided on April 1 to terminate his contract immediately, relieving him of his duties with pay through his resignation date. Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs was named to handle the manager’s duties until a replacement was hired.
Downs submitted her resignation, effective in July, to accept the assistant county administrator’s job in Bryan County.
Others resigning this year include Glynn County Clerk Dhwani Patel, Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton, Public Information Officer Matthew Kent, and Tiffani Hill, director of the county animal shelter.
Commissioners hired The Mercer Group to search for candidates for the county manger’s job but rejected the two finalists recommended by the consultant. They decided to go in another direction by soliciting Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman for the job.
Chapman was nominated as the lone finalist for the job in June but the motion failed, with Commissioners Bill Brunson, Allen Booker, David O’Quinn and Cap Fendig voting no. Chapman was nominated again at the July 1 commission meeting, this time prevailing by a 4-3 vote, with Fendig providing the swing vote in joining Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioners Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski in support of the motion.
Chapman withdrew his name from consideration in mid-July after his selection was criticized because he never applied for the job and failed to meet the education and job experience criteria.
A month later, however, commissioners named Chapman the lone finalist again. He withdrew his name from consideration after he was unable to reach agreement on a proposed contract that included a request for a $225,000 annual salary, six months sick leave, six weeks vacation and a 60-day notice of termination along with a year’s salary buyout if fired without cause.
Commissioners decided in early September to start a new search for a county manager.
Mike Stewart was hired Dec. 1 to serve three to six months as interim county manager while the search for a replacement for Ours continued. Stewart has previous interim manager and consulting stops in Thompson, Moultrie, Grantville and Colquitt County. He has also served as assistant director for county services for Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and as county manager in Ware and Lowndes counties.
Commissioners decided earlier in the year to designate $1 million out of the county’s reserve fund for capital improvements in their districts, with the two at-large commissioners given the flexibility to choose projects they believe would have the greatest impact.
As COVID-19 cases continued to rise over the summer, commissioners began to plan for crowds that descended on the Golden Isles for the annual Georgia-Florida football game, which is played in Jacksonville, Fla. Commissioners chose to ban alcohol consumption on the beaches as a precaution when the game was held in late October.
Earlier in October, commissioners had a chance to review proposed new voting district boundaries for the first time. The challenge in drawing the new boundaries was a state mandate for districts to be within 1% population-wise. The new lines were approved by commissioners in early December.
Commissioners spent a number of meetings throughout the year discussing ways to address the traffic congestion on St. Simons Island. Those discussions include the addition of roundabouts to provide some relief.