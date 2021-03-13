Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

The official Peaches to the Beaches yard sale along more than 200 miles of U.S. 341 in Georgia is officially delayed for five months, but for some the sales went on anyway, and buying and selling enthusiasts made the most of it.
Sterling Church of God opened its grounds and most of its spots were filled with vendors. It had few parking spaces left as buyers came looking for deals.
Marie Allen, one of a trio of sisters, found a bargain in a dozen quart Mason jars for only $4. She came from Haines City, Fla. Another sister, Florence Toole, drove from Ochlawaha, Fla., and they’re spending the weekend shopping with their sister Viann Brewer, who lives near Exit 29 off Inerstate 95.’’
“We’ve got more family coming from Dublin, Ga., tomorrow,” Brewer said.
As much as they enjoyed it, Brewer said she wished the yard sales were as usual with vendors all along the route.
“I love the Peaches to Beaches,’’ Allen said, and her sisters agreed. Allen and Toole said they’ll be back Aug. 6 and 7, make up dates set up by the sponsoring Explore Hwy U.S. 341 Inc.
Not Brewer, who said the weather won’t be perfect as it was Friday and is predicted to be today.
“It’s going to be too hot. I’m going to be chillin’ at home. I’ll let them borrow my truck,’’ she said.
Jimmy Smith of Brunswick said he’s been missing yard sales.
“I pretty well go to them every weekend,’’he said, but the yard sales Friday were his first since the pandemic started.
“I found a couple of pretty good deals. I enjoy it,’’ he said.
He looks for mostly the “old country stuff’’ and said of old metal tractor seats lying at a booth, “There’s a great demand for those things.”
Smith said he had heard there were sellers farther inland at least at the Gardi community and on into Jesup.
Monty McDermitt, who retired to the area from near Akron, Ohio, has been buying and selling antiques and record albums for 50 years and before stopping in Sterling, had bought 160 LP records Friday morning at an estate sale.
Asked why he does it, McDermitt said, “It’s always the chase.”
Among his most recent buys was a piece of furniture advertised on Facebook Market. McDermitt recognized it was worth more than the $200 price.
“It was a Virginia Chippendale high chest with original bat wing brass. I drove from Ohio to Greenville, S.C., to get this chest,’’ he said.
“It’s between $1,800 and $2,000. It had been in the family 200 years, and the kid doesn’t want it,’’ he said.
There was little if any coordination of the spots that opened this weekend. A woman who set up at Perry Lane Road said she simply decided to set up a table because the weather was good.
A parking lot on 341 just north of the I-95 interchange had at least a half dozen big tables covered with merchandise and individuals set up on patches of asphalt and the parking lots of closed businesses.
Seeing others selling, Bernice Singleton said she was going home to round up some things and market them Saturday.
It wasn’t the Rev. Larry Daughtry’s idea to open Sterling Church of God’s grounds to sellers. He said earlier he was just responding to requests from people who had sold there in the past.
The church has always used the sale as a fund-raiser and not just from renting spaces. It also operates a food concession but cut back this year offering soft drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers while leaving out the usual battered French fries and barbecue.
Daughtry said the church will make a decision later on whether to open again as an unofficial stop on the official August weekend.