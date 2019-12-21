Yamaha to pilot trash interceptor in Brunswick

Dropping a candy wrapper in the parking lot of the local supermarket may seem less egregious than dropping it on the sand at the beach or throwing it into the marsh, but trash doesn’t stay where it is dropped.
“I think there’s a disconnect with some people, when they throw trash out, especially in a parking lot somewhere, ‘Oh it’s just going to be right there,’” said Keep Golden Isles Beautiful Executive Director Lea King-Badyna. “It’s easy to forget that all points lead in coastal Georgia to the marsh and the estuaries and the ocean. That parking lot trash is going to get blown by wind and rain and it’s going to hit a ditch or a storm drain and it’s going to ride those waters until it reaches an outfall.”
That’s the underlying assumption of a pilot program, funded by Yamaha’s Rightwaters conservation initiative, which aims to reduce littler in the marsh, ocean and waterways by intercepting it before it gets there.
“Yamaha is really interested in helping with the marine debris issue on a national and even global scale with their Rightwaters program,” King-Badyna said. “This is going to be a national pilot project site.”
Collecting trash in the numerous drainage ditches, storm drains and outfalls is much more complicated than just casting a net.
“The problem with a net or a cage is that as soon as you have enough debris in the cage or the net to block up all the openings, then the water’s got to find another way around. If the water finds another way around, you’re no longer filtering the water,” said Clearwater Mills founder John Kellet.
Clearwater has successfully designed multiple machines to filter trash out of waterways in New England, but few for locations in the southern U.S.
“All the ones we’ve completed are in the Baltimore (Md.), Washington (D.C.) area, but we’ve got projects in the works in quite a few areas afield of Baltimore,” Kellet said.
One of those areas is a drainage canal that serves the commercial district around the intersection of the Altama Connector and the Ga. 25 Spur. The ditch starts north of the Glynn Place Mall and conveys stormwater south behind Walmart, under Altama Avenue and follows South Palm Drive to U.S. Highway 17, where it flows under the road and out into the marsh.
“This specific location is one that’s particularly exciting because it takes trash from highly commercial areas — such as around Walmart and the Home Depot and that area, but also through residential sections,” King-Badyna said. “So for us, this is a particularly significant location in that will capture that parking lot trash from a commercial area that, until now, has had no recourse but riding the water out to the environment.”
Glynn County has 230 drainage outfalls that dump stormwater into the waterways, marshes and beaches around the county. King-Badyna said. Earlier this year, KGIB met with Yamaha representatives and county and city engineers to vet 20 sites known to convey large amounts of trash into the marshes and estuaries.
All are deserving, but Kellet said this one seemed like the best choice for the pilot.
“There’s several other outfalls that could benefit from a trash interception device,” Kellet said. “This one we selected for the pilot for a number of reasons. One is we think it will make a difference in that waterway. It’s fairly heavily loaded with trash. Two is, we think from an approval and permitting standpoint it’s easier than when you get down into the tidal wetlands.”
Conditions on the ground are different in Baltimore and Brunswick, he said, but the same in the ways that matter. The goal in both locations is to filter out the trash without causing any damage to the ecology of the ditch.
Taking successful aspects from previous projects, Kellet and Clearwater Mills developed a modified version of the trash wheel used in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
Called the Yamaha Rightwaters Interceptor Device, it will essentially function as a solar-powered water wheel. Containment booms will guide floating garbage into the wheel, which would then lift the trash out and deposit it into a dumpster.
“The big advantage is it’s keeping itself clean and it’s not blocking up the waterway,” Kellet said.
It is designed to handle rapid changes in water level and can be scaled to larger ditches, he explained.
A big different between Glynn County and other areas for which Clearwater has designed machines is the presence of wildlife.
“In spite of the fact that it’s a man-made drainage system, there’s wildlife in there. We want to make it so it doesn’t impact the wildlife,” Kellet said. “Want to make sure any fish that are scooped up can get out before they’re put in the dumpster.”
He explained that the machine is designed to move slowly to give fish and other animals enough time to escape before they reach the dumpster. The same can’t be said for vegetative matter, however.
“A lot of (what the machine collects) will be organic. There’s a fair amount of trash in (the ditch), but we’re probably going to pick up more organic material than trash,” Kellet said. “There’s no way to prevent that ... There’s a lot of vegetative debris in those ditches, and we’ve got to make sure we can accommodate the volume of vegetative debris.”
Trash and plant matter included, he said the interceptor could collect around five to 10 tons of trash and plant matter a day. It will be designed in such a way that a typical garbage truck can empty the dumpster.
Under a currently-proposed agreement between Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and Yamaha, KGIB will manage maintenance and trash pickup. For the sum of one dollar, KGIB will take control of the machine.
Yamaha will provide maintenance for three years, along with annual $20,000 contributions. According to Martin Peters, communications and government relations division manager for Yamaha, those donations totaling $60,000 would be used for continuing maintenance after the three-year warranty period.
County and city personnel will assist in finding contractors to handle maintenance and trash collection before the device’s installation, King-Badyna said.
“It’s a true partnership between the city and the county and KGIB and Yamaha,” she added.
Because the interceptor device has been designed specifically for Glynn County, it will take some time to fabricate, Kellet said. Additionally, the bank of the drainage ditch will need to be prepared.
“The ground on the sides of that bank is kind of soft, and basically we need to put in some pilings or some footers and guide rails,” Kellet said. “We also want to do some kind of bank treatment so it doesn’t get overgrown.”
Peters said Yamaha hopes to have the interceptor installed in early 2020.
“We’re excited about this project, and we’re committed to making it a success,” Kellet said. “We think it will be something Glynn County can be proud of and point to the fact that they’re taking ownership of a problem that for many cities the solution has been to let it go out into the ocean and become someone else’s problem.”
“I hope the community feels that pride because it is a really big deal,” King- Badyna said.