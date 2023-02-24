It’s been nearly a year since Xyno Furniture opened in downtown Brunswick, but when thinking about the store’s short history, owner Lisa Jordan immediately jumps to the dreaded “pre-year.”

“We had everything planned and going according to our business plan, and then COVID happened,” Jordan said.

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.