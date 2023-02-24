It’s been nearly a year since Xyno Furniture opened in downtown Brunswick, but when thinking about the store’s short history, owner Lisa Jordan immediately jumps to the dreaded “pre-year.”
“We had everything planned and going according to our business plan, and then COVID happened,” Jordan said.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw the country as a whole for a loop. States and local governments dealt with it differently, as did other countries. It wasn’t fun for anyone, and most certainly not for those who lost a loved one.
For a startup furniture store it caused exactly the kind of problems that could sink a less-prepared business.
“We already had furniture in production, and our shipping costs increased by six times,” Jordan said, emphasizing the figure, which was already large before the increase. “And this was before the backup in shipping too.
“So when I think about the first year, I mostly think about all the problems and disappointments and headaches that led up to it. It’s been smooth sailing since then.”
Things are still harder than they would be otherwise, but Jordan said Brunswick has been a very supportive community in the year since the store opened in March 2022.
Jordan and her husband, Derrick, are using the opportunity to give back to the community with a big party on March 11. From noon to 6 p.m., Queen Square, next door to Xyno, will be alive with music, food trucks and crafts vendors and a wide range of activities for kids, including face painting and an inflatable bounce house.
Highlights include musical acts — Michael Hulett, Jeff Bradshaw and duo Javonne Jones and Frank B — said Derrick Jordan.
“Bring a lawn chair, get a drink and enjoy some good music,” Derrick Jordan said.