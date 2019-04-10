Today’s veteran: George Wimberly, 91
Born: Lakeland, Fla.
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 2 years; Merchant Marines 18 months
Duties: Boiler room machinist
Rank: Fireman 1st class
Recognitions: World War II Victory Medal and other awards
Duty stations: Guam; San Diego; Great Lakes Naval Station; and aboard the USS Boyle and USS Davidson
His story: By the time George Wimberly enlisted in the Navy, he already had a year and a half of experience serving aboard Liberty ships.
He left home at 16 years old and joined the Merchant Marines, where he got certified to work in the engine room. He crossed the Atlantic two times, running the risk of U-boat attacks, to deliver gasoline and oil to Allied troops shortly after the Normandy Invasion.
“Everything was devastated,” he said. “We had started pushing the Germans back.”
The duty delivering gasoline was dangerous because one errant spark could set off an explosion “like a bomb,” Wimberly said.
During the first trip, his ship drove into a minefield until it was stopped by support vessels. The next day, the ship was guided through the minefield to complete its mission.
“We were lucky we didn’t get hit,” he said.
The second voyage was just as memorable because of the severe storms that caused two drums of oil to break loose and crash around the deck. Wimberly said he and several other sailors were ordered to risk their lives to secure the barrels on the narrow decks of the ship.
“I remember ice all over the place and the drums sliding all over,” he said. “I’ll never forget that. You grow up fast.”
After his second voyage, Wimberly turned 18 years old and enlisted in the Navy. He wanted to join earlier, but his parents refused to sign the paperwork required for him to enlist.
After training, he was sent to Guam shortly after the battles there were basically concluded.
“Most of the action with the Japanese was over,” he said. “I had no combat experience, even though I wanted it since I was a kid.”
During his stay in Guam, he was part of the crew of the USS Boyle. He was selected for additional training at an engineering school in San Francisco.
He boarded a plane in San Francisco with a planned stop across the bay in Oakland to transport some medical patients to San Diego.
“The weather was very foggy, but we took off anyway,” he said.
The plane made two unsuccessful passes in an attempt to land in Oakland. On the third attempt, the plane crashed into an earthen dike, shearing off the landing gear and sending the aircraft cartwheeling along the ground as burning gasoline erupted from the full fuel tanks.
“Gas went everywhere, burning,” he said. “The back end of the plane was torn off.”
Wimberly said he was pinned and couldn’t move as the fire burned.
“I kept wondering why I couldn’t get up,” he said. “The only reason I didn’t get burned up was because of all the debris on top of me.”
Five of the 12 people aboard the plane were killed that day, he said.
He spent two weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries. Instead of being stationed in Pensacola, Fla., he was sent back to Guam because his orders were destroyed in the plane crash, he said.
He spent most of the remainder of his career aboard the USS Davidson performing maneuvers and training.
Wimberly said his decision to serve in the Merchant Marines and Navy was a life-changing experience.
“When I left home at 16, I was just a kid,” he said. “When I went into the Navy, I went in with the idea I might see some kind of combat. They capsulated and surrendered, but I had enough.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com, on Facebook or at 464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.