WWII vet honored

Johnny Robinson has every reason to have powerful and sometimes painful memories of his service in the U.S. Army.
He recalled some of those memories Tuesday at a ceremony in his honor organized by state Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick.
He was presented with a state Senate resolution recognizing his service in the Army during World War II in McNeill’s senate office in Kingsland.
Robinson, 97, of Camden County, was drafted in 1943 during a time when he said Black soldiers were typically assigned jobs as butlers, servants and truck drivers instead of combat roles.
“Some people felt like we could not or would not fight for our country because they thought Black soldiers didn’t have anything to fight for,” he said.
He was one of the exceptions, serving in an artillery unit during WWII, including in Okinawa during one of the bloodiest invasions of the war. He fought side-by-side with White soldiers, but it didn’t mean he was treated equally.
“At that time, Black soldiers could not eat in the same mess hall with White soldiers,” he said. “We could not sleep in the same barracks with White soldiers.”
Despite the unequal treatment, Robinson said he was proud to serve and fight for his country.
“It wasn’t about me,” he said. “It was about God, liberty and country. I was proud to be a soldier.”
Robinson left the Army as a corporal, earning the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Badge.
Despite having dreamed many dreams that have never come true, Robinson said he has “realized enough dreams to want to dream on.”
“Despite the mistakes, this is still the greatest country in the world,” he said. “I was glad to fight for a country with liberty and justice for all.”