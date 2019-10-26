WWII submarine veterans honored at Kings Bay

ST. MARYS — An annual ceremony honoring World War II submarine veterans was created 31 years ago at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to pay tribute to the more than 3,500 submariners who died during the war.
Two decades ago, the ceremony attracted hundreds of WWII sub vets from across the nation, but time has taken its toll on the men who served in the branch of military service with the highest casualty rate of the war.
During Friday’s ceremony, only 13 WWII submarine veterans were able to show up. They were seated in the front row, with one seat conspicuously empty in tribute to the WWII veterans who never returned home.
Keynote speaker Rear Adm. Michael Holland, director of the programming division, N80 Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, praised the WWII veterans in the audience. Between them, they served 20 war patrols, he said.
Holland told the veterans he never tires of expressing his gratitude for their sacrifices during the war and the lessons they taught the next generations of sailors.
The submarine crews in the Pacific waged “unrestricted warfare” against the Japanese navy, keeping enemy ships at bay while the American fleet was rebuilt after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“It was the bravery of these men that eventually turned the tide,” he said. “They put great leaders on those boats and took them into impossible situations. They persevered through those impossible places and impossible situations.”
Holland said the legacy left by WWII submarine veterans transcends time, and we cannot forget the lessons learned by their service.
“You all endured bumpy roads,” Holland said. “You are the reason we stand here today free.”
Today’s sailors have many challenges, with adversaries such as Russia and China building up their navies and other challenges, he said.
After Holland’s speech, the Tolling of the Bells ceremony took place honoring the more than 3,500 sailors aboard 52 submarines killed during the war. The date the submarine was lost, the location and other details were read, followed by two sharp clangs of a bell. All too often, the cause was unknown and all hands were lost.
The circumstances known for American submarines sinking include gunfire, depth charges, aerial bombs, sea planes and enemy mines. One submarine, the Sea Wolf, was sunk on its 15th war patrol.
The ceremony also recognized American submarines lost in peacetime and the more than 3,100 British sailors who died aboard 83 submarines sunk during the war.
After the ceremony, Holland greeted each of the WWII submarine veterans, who had traveled from Rhode Island, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Colorado and Florida to attend the event.
Holland said he is confident today’s sailors will continue the legacy set by the WWII veterans.
“We will have a Navy that prevails,” he said. “We can’t lose sight to today’s challenges. All of us must take those lessons onward.”