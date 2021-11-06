WWII sub vets honored

Clara “Charlie” Johnston has traveled from Michigan the past 33 years to attend a ceremony honoring World War II submarine veterans at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
For 24 of those years, Johnston was accompanied by her husband, Jim “Eddie” Johnston, who served aboard two submarines and is deceased.
Johnston, who attended Friday’s ceremony at Kings Bay, said her husband talked about his service during the war a lot. She laughed when she told a story about supplies being so sparse on one patrol that the crew had crackers and mustard for a meal.
Attending the ceremony each year helps keep his memory alive, she said.
“No matter what, he’s going to be here,” she said.
After the ceremony, Johnston mingled with many of the people who make the annual trek to Kings Bay each year and promised she’d be back next year for the 34th annual ceremony.
Retired Vice Adm. Al Konetzni, the keynote speaker, thanked the widows who attended Friday and Tony Faella, the lone WWII submarine veteran able to make it to Kings Bay this year.
He began his speech recognizing the Navy chief selectees in the audience, encouraging them to celebrate with their families.
He explained how WWII forced the Navy to make tough decisions, including firing about 25 percent of the commanding officers of ships in 1942.
“By the end of 1943, Japan was doomed,” Konetzni said.
He described the WWII submarines as “sewer pipes” the sailors lived in for months.
He said the Cold War helped secure the nation’s dominance on the sea and helped prevent a ground war with the Soviet Union.
“At the end of the day, we put great pressure on the Soviet military,” he said.
Konetzni said he hopes the nation has learned lessons from the past.
“Nobody was interested in China in 1996,” he said. “Look at us now.”
He described the submarine force as the “strongest fraternal force” in the world.
“We remember them for all the things they have done,” he said. “It’s the memory of that person that keeps them alive.”
Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Kings Bay, said the WWII submarine veterans “laid the foundation” for today’s submarine force.
The war was “four years of monumental struggle” that tested the endurance of sailors, he said. The submarine force had the highest casualty rate of any branch in the military, with nearly 25% of submarine sailors killed during the war.
“Most often the entire complement of men was lost,” he said.
After Bohner’s speech, the audience stood while the names of 65 Navy submarines lost since the USS F-4 sunk in 1915 were read. Many in the audience bowed their heads as the names of the boats and the circumstances, if known, were read.
The ceremony ended after Bohner presented roses to three WWII widows and the chief selectees posed for photographs with Faella.