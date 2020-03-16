It started with a story Taylor Brown heard at a wedding in Douglasville, Ga.
“A buddy of mine was a firefighter. His dad was the fire chief,’’ Brown said.
One day the chief was taking out the garbage at the firehouse when Red Palmer sailed up in his pickup, slung the door open and got out asking a question that only he would have reason to ask.
“Hey, you ain’t seen a lion, have you?’’ Palmer asked.
Palmer invented the Cap-Chur, a tranquilizer dart gun still in use that he likely used himself to good effect. Palmer had an animal rescue compound in Douglasville that was widely known locally.
“He had an elephant that would drink orange soda from a can, a troupe of baboons,’’ Brown said.
And sometimes locals would see lithe, shadowy things moving in the brush, perhaps big cats that had escaped.
Brown built his fourth novel, “Pride of Eden,’’ on animal sanctuaries, and he plans a book launch on March 20 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons, close to the elementary school where he learned to write sentences. It will be a stop on a book tour that will go on unless the coronavirus, which we all wish was fiction, intervenes.
“Pride of Eden” is centered on Malaya, an army veteran who worked for Anse Calfield, the owner of an exotic animal sanctuary. It is Brown’s second novel set on a Southeast Georgia river. “River of Kings” was set on the Altamaha, while “Pride of Eden” is on the Satilla.
“[Malaya] goes to work and learns that Anse may be taking the rescue quite literally but not always legally,’’ Brown said.
Brown carefully researched the subject of animal rescues.
“I started looking into it and learned there are more captive tigers in the state of Texas than the rest of the world,’’ he said.
Who knew there were 4,000 tigers in a state known for cattle, oil wells, big spreads and big hats?
He learned about others, Catty Shack Ranch in Jacksonville and Noah’s Ark in Locus Grove, Ga.
It didn’t hurt that he has a friend in South Africa and that in 2017 they drove across the country. They visited Thula Thula, a Zululand game reserve the late Lawrence Anthony founded.
“They called him the elephant whisperer. He took in a herd of traumatized elephants,’’ that had been hunted illegally, he said.
It was Anthony who rented a car while the dust and smoke of war still settled and drove to the Baghdad zoo to help the animals.
“All of that is in the book,’’ Brown said.
Now, Anthony’s widow runs the reserve where two rhinos are under 24-hour guard with a quick reaction force stationed nearby should the animals come under threat. That is not hyperbole. There were formerly three, but poachers shot one from a helicopter, landed and cut off its horn.
One of the others had been shot.
“It had been shot in the leg, but it didn’t hit bone,’’ Brown said. “It’s amazing these magnificent creatures are in danger of extinction.”
It wasn’t that long ago that people were forecasting the extinction of bookstores, but they have survived and may be coming back. Brown said bookstores have been refuges for him.
“There’s always been something calming about a bookstore,’’ he said. G.J. Ford on St. Simons is a sponsor of the launch.
He lived several places after he graduated from Glynn Academy and college and was living and writing in Wilmington, N.C., when St. Marten’s Press published “Fallen Land” in 2016. In October, he moved to Savannah where, he says, more of his old St. Simons Island friends live now than on St. Simons.
He has some of the same writing habits going to a cafe about 4:30 p.m. every day to write on his laptop. He credits his high school English teacher, Diann Cason, with letting him know he had the talent to make writing a profession.
“She was really, really supportive,’’ he said.
Even though his books have done well, writing novels alone doesn’t support him, however, so he has to do other work.
“Someone told my mom the other day, ‘That Taylor, he must be making millions,’ ” he said. “They have no idea.”
It’s not easy to put together a book, but at least it’s not as hard as it was and there’s still a thrill in getting paid for it.
Having written for years, he now has a framework laid up in his mind, he said, “So you don’t start from scratch.”
He still comes home to visit his mother, Eve, who’s helping with his book launch, and drives his girlfriend around pointing out places where he played in the woods as a child. Of course houses and businesses now stand on those formerly shaded lots.
He also misses his father, Rick Brown, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in October 2017.
“It’s rough. He was our anchor. He was our family’s rock,’’ Brown said.
His father instilled some standards through living them, and Brown said he often thinks that his dad would have been proud of the way he has handled things.
Rick Brown left behind some writings of his own in packets for his wife, son and daughter.
For Taylor, he wrote, “I hope I’m always a whisper in your ear.”
There is no doubt of it.