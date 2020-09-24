Write-ins want to expand voter choice

Local write-in candidates running for state and county office consider voter choice to be among the most important aspects of the voting process, and so cast their hats in the ring regardless of their chances of victory.
“I’m not under any illusion that 20,000 people are going to write my name in, but you never know,” said Nathan Russo, who is running as a write-in candidate to represent District 3 in the state Senate.
A total of 19 people qualified to run as write-in candidates in the Nov. 3 general election — 15 for the U.S. presidency and one each for the U.S. Senate special election, Georgia Senate District 3, state House of Representatives District 167 and Glynn County Coroner.
In Georgia, candidates who campaigned in the party primaries and lost can’t run as write-ins, but otherwise, the rules are comparatively lax, said House District 167 candidate Jerrold Dagen.
Per state law, write-ins have until the first Monday in the September before a general election to file their notice of intent and publicize their campaign in their local newspaper. The state of Georgia has its own set of requirements for state office.
“In my opinion, one of the challenges running for state office as opposed to federal office is more paperwork, if you can believe it,” Russo said.
Running for state office comes with a variety of rules he didn’t have to follow when running write-in for a federal position. Highest on his list was financial disclosures.
“You have to report every expense, even if it’s your own money,” Russo said.
Running a completely independent campaign demands significant investment, one Russo has little confidence will pay off.
Facing Republican Shiela McNeill, who handily defeated fellow GOP member David Sharpe in the party primaries, he isn’t particularly confident he’ll win. By his own estimation, Russo believes he needs around 35,000 votes to secure a victory.
He isn’t completely ruling out the possibility, pointing to Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. She won a write-in campaign by an indisputable margin in 2010 after losing in the preceding primary election.
Like Murkowski, those who run as write-ins aren’t necessarily doing so because it was their first choice.
Dagen said he would have run as a Democrat, but for a miscommunication with the party about who was running for what seat. He considered running for a local position but settled on the state House race because he’s more familiar with state-level politics. In particular, he expressed a passion for voting rights and environment on a statewide scale.
Without a “D” next to his name, he’s hopeful the largely Republican-leaning Glynn County electorate will closely examine the issues rather than the party before casting their vote.
“People always say they want new candidates, but in Georgia, we’ve had the same party running the state for decades,” Dagen said.
On the other end of the party spectrum, Tommy Dixon would have run for Glynn County Coroner as a Republican but for a missed deadline.
“I was going to put in under the Republican party, but I was a day late,” said Dixon, who is opposing incumbent coroner Marc Neu.
Those running outside of a party have a better chance at garnering a large enough percentage of the vote thanks to the unique factors defining the 2020 general election may mean.
When asked, many candidates in running in the Glynn County Republican Party and Glynn County Democrats said they saw the 2020 race as one that will be defined by social media and virtual campaigning. Facebook, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and YouTube have quickly expanded in the campaigning landscape.
A very short time period in which to campaign, restrictions on in-person contact imposed by COVID-19 and the naturally equalizing nature of online social media may be an asset to write-in candidates. At least, that’s what Dagen hopes.
“Since it’s so close to the election, and with limited opportunities to be able to get out and have contact with the voters, I think people might be more amenable to write-in candidates as opposed to party candidates,” Dagen said.
He believes the COVID-19 pandemic does in some small way level the playing field by forcing political races into cyberspace. COVID-19 has not entirely stripped the more traditional advantages of their power to sway elections, Dagen conceded.
“If you have a five-time incumbent or candidates that have a lot of money, they’ll be able to spend more on social media ads, billboard or newspaper ads,” Dagen said.
He hopes running as a write-in candidate will encourage voters to think more critically of his platform than they otherwise would.
The seat for which Dagen is campaigning is currently held by outgoing Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island. Jones was defeated in the June party primaries by fellow Republican Buddy DeLoach. DeLoach has no Democratic party opposition in November.
Ultimately, for all three, it comes down to giving the voters a choice. In all three cases, the party nominee in the race had no opposition.
Voters need a choice, Dagen said. If the political process offers voters no choice in who to vote for, he questions the point of elections at all.
“Otherwise, why do [voters] want to be there?” Russo asked.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 12.