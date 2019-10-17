A decision in the 1950s to run a road through the middle of Wright Square is about to be reversed.
City engineer Garrow Alberson explained improvement plans at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting that will include shutting down the stretch of George Street that runs through the square, and making traffic one way on the roads surrounding the square.
The work would also include the removal of three large live oaks and increasing the radius on the curves to accommodate larger vehicles.
“There is no safe way to do this without removing the trees,” Alberson said.
But the plans also include planting eight live oaks in the square to make up the loss. The removal of the trees would have to be approved by the city’s tree board, he said.
A portion of George Street would also have to be regraded, he said.
The city has about $86,000 in SPLOST revenue for the project, estimated to cost about $130,000, but Alberson said the city could save a substantial amount of money by doing some of the work in house.
Jerry Spencer, a landscape architect, said the Wright Square project would be the sixth of 14 city squares to be restored.
“What we have done has been well received by the public,” he said. “Now you have a chance to move two squares back together again, enhancing the historic district.”
Spencer said continued restoration of the city’s squares will eventually make Brunswick a tourist destination. He said Savannah gets 13 million visitors a year because of the large historic district.
“Tourists like small historic towns,” he said. “Savannah is 30 years ahead of us. It won’t take long to catch up.”
Alberson said he is ready to start engineering and construction once city officials give him authorization for the project. Before work begins, however, he said the city will have to advertise the road closures and traffic pattern changes, as well as meeting with the tree board.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said it’s important to keep the public informed about the planned work.
“We need to make sure we give adequate notice of their project,” he said. “The main thing is to make people aware.”
Commissioners listened to a presentation about the potential debt of the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center during a workshop before the regularly scheduled meeting.
Courtney Rogers, senior vice president for Davenport & Company, told commissioners interest rates are at historic lows. He gave commissioners a printout showing the cost of a 20-year loan with a comparison of annual rates depending on the size of the loan.
If the city decides to build a 20,000-square-foot center and hotel as originally planned, it would have to take out a $5 million bond and pay about $375,000 a year.
If the city chooses to build a 12,000 square foot center that was recommended by a consultant, the city could incur $1.8 million in debt, resulting in annual payments around $140,000.
Rogers told commissioners it would be easier to ask for too much money than not enough when they apply for a loan, if they haven’t decided on the size.
In other matters related to the conference center, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution asking the Glynn County Commission to honor a verbal agreement to grant the city a three-year extension to build the convention center.
During the public comment period, county commission Allen Booker, expressed his support for the convention center, but not if the city has to go into debt.
Booker said he believes the property is so desirable it should attract bidders.
“I do not support debt service for this project,” he said. “We should be leveraging this property.”
Booker said the project should be a cultural center and the goal should be to help the city’s African-American community.
“We need to target the black community and raise it up,” he said. “The money behind tourism is there for this project. We can do this a different way.”
In other business, commissioners also provided input into a proposed rewrite of the city’s procurement policy, similar to one enacted in Augusta several years ago. City attorney Brian Corry said the goal is to get more local participation in city projects.
Commissioners agreed to set aside a three month time period each year to allow business owners to submit unsolicited proposals for city projects.