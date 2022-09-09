When restoring Brunswick’s historic qualities, there’s a pretty simple underlying principle to follow.
“Everything you do in a national historic district either reinforces or dilutes its historic authenticity,” said Jerry Spencer, a landscape architect and volunteer with Signature Squares.
In the city’s historic district, an enterprising entrepreneur or business owner always wants to bring in a gas station or dollar store, Spencer said, but city leaders have done a pretty good job reinforcing rather than diluting.
Among those successes are the five squares that have been restored to their historic appearances over the last several years — Mackin, Jekyll, Queen, Hanover and Blythe squares.
Brunswick actually has 14 squares owing to the city’s layout designed by Gen. James Oglethorpe during the early days of the Georgia colony. It was implemented first in Savannah in 1733 and in Brunswick at the city’s founding in 1771.
Brunswick’s layout differs from Savannah’s in that the squares are sized differently. Hanover and Wright are the largest at around four acres.
“The Brunswick plan is very symmetrical in that Hanover Square and Wright Square are the centerpieces and then moving out to the north and south, they get smaller,” Martin said.
Eventually, Signature Squares hopes to restore all of them to reflect their salad days, and the next one on the list is Wright Square.
This will be the first one county government will have contributed to in the city. Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, whose at-large district includes the city, committed 20% of an allotment provided him for discretionary projects across the county.
“Commissioner Rafolski was kind enough in his distribution of $1 million to donate $200,000 towards the renovations of historic squares,” said City Commissioner Julie Martin, one of the founders of Signature Squares. “Since Wright Square is our next square queued up, that’s what it’s going toward.”
Rafolski also committed $50,000 toward sidewalks in the city.
While he didn’t have a specific project in mind at the outset, Rafolski said he couldn’t remember the last time a commissioner had contributed money to a city project that didn’t immediately benefit the county.
“To me, being an at-large commissioners, I thought it was the best thing to do. The people who live in the (city) pay county taxes too,” Rafolski said. “In the last commission there wasn’t a good rapport with the city and county, so I saw it as a way to help rebuild that.”
He initially made the arrangement with City Manager Regina McDuffie and former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, but it took a while for the city and county to draw up an official agreement for use of the funds.
“I caught hell from people. They were asking why I was giving the city money. Well, the city sits in the middle of Glynn County,” Rafolski said. “I love the downtown area, and I love seeing it do better.”
Wright Square is about the same size as Hanover Square and will follow a similar layout of brick sidewalks. A notable difference is in the plans for the center of the park. Martin said some columns believed to have been salvaged from the Oglethorpe Hotel will be used as decoration.
“It speaks back to the history of Brunswick during a very prosperous time, from World War II to the 1950s. The hotel was torn down in 1958,” Martin said.
Groundbreaking for phase 1 of the renovations is scheduled for Sept. 29 at noon, and Martin said the public is welcome to attend.
The first phase will encompass renovations to a 75-foot-square section in the middle of the park estimated to cost $140,000 to $150,000, Martin said.
The DeLong Sweet Family Foundation also contributed toward the project cost and has helped via grants with work on other city squares.
“It’s a significant square for our community,” Martin said. “As soon as (the former) Glynn Middle (School) came down, Signature Squares pushed hard with the city on reacquiring that north half of Wright Square where Glynn Middle was.
“It ended up being a great time because the city held property off Lanier Boulevard where the school board was going to put the new Glynn Middle, so we did a land swap.”
At the groundbreaking, Martin said Spencer will get recognition as he plans to wind down his project management role. He worked on restoring some Savannah squares in the past and donated all his time and expertise in landscape design to Signature Squares, he said.
“He’s well-steeped in his knowledge of historic square, what the design intent was and what the use was,” Martin said. “We’re very fortunate that he, along with myself, have volunteered all of our time and efforts to partnering with the city and renovating the squares and telling the history of Brunswick.”
The project should be completed around the spring of next year.
Also on the property is a very old Colonial burial ground going back as far as the 17th century, Martin said. Some educational signs already mark the spot, and the renovation work will not impact the site, she said.