Signature Squares will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a Wright Square restoration project on Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian delayed the groundbreaking, but City Commissioner Julie Martin, one of the founders of Signature Squares, says it’s back on track.
The groundbreaking will take place at noon Tuesday in the square located on George Street between Egmont and Carpenter streets.
The nonprofit will add Wright Square to five squares that have been restored to their historic appearances over the last several years — Mackin, Jekyll, Queen, Hanover and Blythe squares.
Brunswick has a total of 14 squares, which were incorporated into the city’s original layout designed by Gen. James Oglethorpe during the early days of the Georgia colony. Oglethorpe’s designs were first implemented in Savannah in 1733 and in Brunswick at the city’s founding in 1771.
Brunswick’s layout differs from Savannah’s in that the squares are sized differently. Hanover and Wright are the largest at around four acres.
“The Brunswick plan is very symmetrical in that Hanover Square and Wright Square are the centerpieces and then moving out to the north and south, they get smaller,” Martin told The News in a past interview.
Eventually, Signature Squares hopes to restore all of them to reflect their salad days, and the next one on the list is Wright Square.
This will be the first one county government has contributed to in the city. Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, whose at-large district includes the city, committed 20% of a $1 million allotment provided to him for discretionary public projects across the county.
Rafolski also committed $50,000 toward sidewalks in the city.
“To me, being an at-large commissioner, I thought it was the best thing to do. The people who live in the (city) pay county taxes too,” Rafolski said. “In the last commission there wasn’t a good rapport with the city and county, so I saw it as a way to help rebuild that.”
Wright Square is about the same size as Hanover Square, and the restoration will follow a similar layout of brick sidewalks, Martin said. A notable difference is in the plans for the center of the park. Martin said some columns believed to have been salvaged from the Oglethorpe Hotel will be used as decoration.
The first phase will encompass renovations to a 75-foot-square section in the middle of the park estimated to cost $140,000 to $150,000, Martin said.
The DeLong Sweet Family Foundation also contributed toward the project cost and has helped via grants with work on other city squares.
The project should be completed around the spring of next year.
Also on the property is a very old Colonial burial ground going back as far as the 17th century, Martin said. Some educational signs already mark the spot, and the renovation work will not impact the site, she said.