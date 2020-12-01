Plans for a major renovation in Wright Square have been resurrected by the Brunswick Finance Committee.
City manager Regina McDuffie said the project will accomplish more than removing George Street, the road that has split the square in two since the 1950s.
McDuffie told committee members at Monday’s meeting the project is shovel ready, the plans have been approved and it is the only city project ready for a Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant offered by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
At a recent meeting, city officials debated if the improvements planned for Wright Square were a priority, considering some parts of the city have been waiting for years for road and drainage improvements.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said Carpenter Street would be repaved as part of the project, addressing one of the worst paving problems in the city. Ongoing drainage problems may also be addressed during the work.
Commissioner Julie Martin said the removal of George Street may help with drainage since there will be more dirt in the square to absorb rain water.
Alberson said no trees would be removed and the work on the roads surrounding the square could start in late January and be completed by the end of April. City work crews would then remove George Street and landscape the square.
“The neighborhood is excited about this project,” Alberson said. “There’s a lot of support for this to go through.”
Permits to hold public events have been waived since the COVID-19 outbreak, but that will change on Jan. 1.
McDuffie said the $25 fee for events at parks, squares and other city properties will resume at the beginning of the year. There could be additional fees for larger events where law enforcement is needed, and for trash receptacles and cleanup by public works.
Information about the fees for public events will be posted soon on the city’s website.
“It does cost the city money to set up those barricades and remove the trash when the event is over,” she said. “This is not a major, major change.”