Marcie Jones made a special trip just before Christmas a few years ago to visit her father’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery, where more than 14,000 American veterans are buried.
She was surprised and touched when she arrived and found a wreath laid on the grave, placed there by someone she’d never met.
Jones learned that the gesture was made through the National Wreaths Across America program, an organization that annually coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies in cemeteries where veterans are buried.
Jones would like to introduce the program to Glynn County. A member of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society, she will sponsor for the first time this year an opportunity to participate in Wreaths Across America, which honors veterans of all wars.
“Wreaths Across America is a national organization, and its purpose when it started was to lay a wreath on every grave at Arlington Cemetery,” Jones said. “It has spread to 2,100 locations, and we’re one of those 2,100 locations now, where people can honor their veterans.”
National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19.
Nearly 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed in 2019 on headstones at participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices of veterans.
Residents can order wreaths online and place them on veterans graves at any cemetery.
The Oak Grove Cemetery Society plans to place wreaths on 125 veterans graves in Oak Grove Cemetery. It will need the community’s support to purchase the wreaths, which will be placed by volunteers.
“We need approximately 125 wreaths to be laid here at Oak Grove,” Jones said. “That’s our goal, to have every grave of a veteran in Oak Grove Cemetery covered.”
Oak Grove is also offering the opportunity for residents to purchase wreaths that they will pick up and place at graves in other cemeteries.
“We have doubled the number of wreaths that we will accept, and that means that we will have approximately 125 additional wreaths that people can purchase ahead of time, and on Dec. 19 they can pick them up,” Jones said.
Wreaths do not have to be placed on veterans graves. People can choose their own heroes.
Many in the past have laid wreaths on the graves of fallen police officers, firefighters, paramedics and others.
“The little tag that comes on the wreath says, ‘Today I placed a wreath on the grave of an American hero,’” Jones said. “And everybody defines their own hero.”
Two local events are planned for Dec. 19, including a noon ceremony to place wreaths on veterans’ graves in Oak Grove Cemetery and a second event at 2 p.m. at the new veterans memorial park in Brunswick.
noon event will coincide with Wreaths Across America ceremonies across the country, including at Arlington Cemetery.
The second event at the veterans park will include the laying of seven wreaths representing the branches of the military.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey plans to lay the Air Force wreath.
“I have attended three ceremonies now, and the pride is just unreal,” Jones said. “That’s what we want to do — we want to make it something that really touches people because I believe Brunswick is a very patriotic area.”
Oak Grove Cemetery was the first municipal cemetery in Brunswick, established May 7, 1838, the same year Queen Victoria ascended to the throne in England.
The burial ground is sometimes misunderstood to be a Confederate cemetery, but it’s not, said Robert Gindhart, president of Oak Grove Cemetery Society.
“We have veterans from all wars, and that’s why we’re doing Wreaths Across America — to honor all of the people in Oak Grove Cemetery and in other cemeteries...in Glynn County that sacrificed and went to war to protect our country,” he said.
Some 1,300 people are buried in Oak Grove Cemetery in both marked and unmarked graves. The cemetery covers a little more than three acres.
Veterans going back to the War of 1812 are buried in Oak Grove. Descendants of Revolutionary War veterans are buried there as well.
Since its inception seven years ago, the Oak Grove Cemetery Society has made more than $100,000 in improvements in the cemetery and its grounds.
The work is done in honor of those who are buried there, many of whom shaped the story of Brunswick. Their descendants who have gone on to continue writing the city’s narrative.
Like the Wreaths Across America program, the work at Oak Grove Cemetery is a testament to those who are gone but whose memory remains.
“Wreaths Across America has sort of a slogan, it says that you die twice: once when you physically die, and the last time someone says your name,” Jones said. “Every person, when their wreath is laid, their name is spoken. So in other words, you’re keeping that veteran’s memory alive, and in many cases I’m sure there is no family left to say a name. This is making sure that these veterans are always honored for service in Brunswick.”
Wreaths cost $15 apiece. Those wishing to sponsor a wreath can order one at wreathsacrossamerica.org/GAOGRC.
Anyone wishing to purchase wreaths to place on a grave in another cemetery can call 912 574-9144.
The deadline to purchase a wreath is Nov. 1. The deadline to purchase a wreath to be placed by volunteers on a grave in Oak Grove Cemetery is Nov. 30. The Oak Grove Cemetery Society is also seeking volunteers to help place the wreaths. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.