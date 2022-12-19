Two Southeast Georgians who lost their lives in combat had their names called Saturday at the Oak Grove Cemetery Society Wreaths Across America observance.
The names of Army Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Staff Sgt. Vernon W. Martin already are displayed in honor on the sides of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey vessels.
Saturday’s ceremony coincided with the 19th anniversary of Holland’s death while on dismounted patrol in Iraq. Martin was among eight killed when enemy forces attacked a 4th Infantry Division outpost in Afghanistan.
The keynote speaker, retired Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer James Bodenrader, said Holland’s parents asked him to speak and he couldn’t refuse. Bodenrader is now a vessel operator for the Corps of Engineers.
“I am truly humbled by who asked me to speak. When a Gold Star mother and father tap you on the shoulder you just say, ‘Aye,’’’ he said.
The Corps of Engineers has rules for naming vessels after people, the first of which is that the person must be deceased. Of 11 names nominated, Holland and Martin were chosen, Bodenrader said.
“We all still grieve. We all desperately want them back,’’ he said.
In naming the boats, the two men were brought back for a moment and there is comfort in that, he said.
As he concluded his remarks, Holland’s mother, Mary Jo Holland, wiped away tears.
There were about 100 people at the wreath ceremony, which was expanded to include Gold Star families.
The first wreaths of the 167 laid at graves in Oak Grove were placed somberly with Glynn Academy Marine Junior ROTC cadets passing through a flag detail to present them to local people who placed them beneath the flags of the military branches and other organizations.
Once that was done, volunteers placed the remaining wreaths at graves specially marked with veterans’ names.
The Marine Junior ROTC cadets performed a separate ceremony at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
First Sgt. Billeetae Williams of the Glynn Academy Marine JROTC acted as master of ceremonies and gave a history of Wreaths Across America.
While the ceremony was underway at Oak Grove, volunteers were placing wreaths at 3,400 locations around the nation and at national cemeteries on the graves of Americans who died fighting abroad. The largest such ceremony occurs each year at Arlington National Cemetery where about 257,000 were placed.