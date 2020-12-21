The Golden Isles joined the nation Saturday in the time-honored tradition of the Wreaths Across America celebration, which honors veterans with wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries across the country.
Members of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society in Brunswick brought the program to the community for the first time this year.
Events began Saturday morning when more than 40 volunteers laid wreaths on 151 veterans’ graves in Oak Grove Cemetery. The wreaths were placed by relatives and others in the community who fanned out around the cemetery looking for the American flags already placed at each veteran’s grave.
Cousins Mike Harris and Merry Tipton placed a wreath at the grave of their great-great-grandfather William Hurt Harris. They followed the wishes of organizer Marcie Jones, who asked everyone to call the name of those dead when they placed the wreaths.
“People die twice, when they take their last breath and when you say their name for the last time,’’ she told them. “Today, 151 people are going to live because you’re going to say their names.”
Wreaths Across America distributed 1.8 million wreaths to 2,557 locations.
At noon Saturday a wreath-laying ceremony began at Arlington National Cemetery. At that same time, the ceremony began at Oak Grove Cemetery, where many gathered to remember those who’ve fallen defending America.
The Glynn Academy Marine Corps Junior ROTC came with a sword detail with flashing sabers, a color guard and other cadets. Senior Instructor Michael Antonio served as master of ceremonies.
A second ceremony followed at the recently constructed Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park, where eight wreaths were laid by veterans representing each of the seven branches of service and another for those missing in action.
ROTC instructor Donte Johnson presented the MIA wreath to Joan Scarborough, who placed it in honor of her cousin, John Patrick Dart, who was shot down over the Philippines in World War II and never recovered.
Pastor R.B. Gentry, a Marine veteran, gave the invocation at noon and at the second ceremony. Danny Shepard played “Amazing Grace” at both.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who served 29 years in the Air Force, spoke during the noon ceremony and laid a wreath at the Air Force monument.
He said afterward that he hopes to see this tradition continue in Glynn County.
“It’s a tradition, but it hasn’t been done here in Brunswick,” he said. “… The county and the city coming together and building this veterans park allows us to do this here. As we give tribute to our fallen, it’s just another way of saying that we remember.”
Oak Grove Cemetery sold 261 wreaths locally, some of which were taken to other cemeteries, including Palmetto and Greenwood.
The community fully supported the Wreaths Across America tradition this year, said Jones, who was inspired to bring the opportunity to Glynn County after visiting her father’s grave in Macon and seeing that a wreath had been laid in his honor.
“I don’t believe that we can honor our veterans enough, and at this time of year when everyone is so geared into family, we have to remember there are some people here whose family didn’t come home that next Christmas,” she said.