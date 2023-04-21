Brunswick police believe they know who the suspect is in a shooting that led to a man walking into the Outpatient Care Center at Southeast Georgia Health System on Wednesday and collapsing in the lobby while suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The man entered the two-story lobby of the clinic between noon and 1 p.m. where patients were waiting to have blood drawn or various tests run. He cried for help and collapsed to the floor. That was shortly after police had responded to the 2100 block of Reynolds Street to a report of gunfire, said Lt. Jose Galdamez of the Brunswick Police Department.

