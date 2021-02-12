Palladium and rhodium are in high demand globally lately, sending prices for these precious metals skyrocketing.
And locally there has been a recent string of unusual thefts as a result, according to police reports.
The target is catalytic converters, those things attached to the muffler beneath every gas-powered vehicle from private SUV’s to commercial trucks. Palladium, rhodium and platinum are the precious metals that comprise the filtration process inside catalytic converters that clean up dirty fuel emissions.
As a result, catalytic converters have been drawing a high price at scrap yards and recycling facilities, sparking a nationwide spike in thefts.
Three truck rental companies have been hit by thieves in Brunswick in the past two weeks, according to Brunswick police reports. All total, the crooks absconded with 18 catalytic converters, representing a total loss on the merchants’ end of about $20,000, said Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez, commander of the department’s criminal investigation division.
A catalytic converter averages about $1,100 each, he said.
For the crooks, each catalytic converter can easily fetch a couple hundred dollars at a recycling facility, according to various reports.
“I guess they pay it off pretty well from what we’ve seen,” Galdamez said. “It’s a crime we’ve definitely been noticing here lately. We’re aware of it.”
Thieves absconded with catalytic converters from six rental trucks overnight on Feb. 3 at Budget Truck Rental in Brunswick, 3028 Norwich St.
Two U-haul rentals companies in Brunswick were targeted overnight Monday, police reported. Several catalytic converters were stolen from trucks at the U-Haul facility at 2701 U.S. 17, and several more were stolen from trucks at the U-Haul at 3556 Community Road.
Such trucks are easy targets because the elevated suspension makes it convenient for crooks to crawl underneath and reach the catalytic converter, Galdamez said. The devices are cut free with a hacksaw or some other steel-cutting tool, he said.
Police are investigating the thefts, he said. In these cases, however, no company surveillance cameras were trained on the vehicles. Such a surveillance camera arrangement for high-target vehicles would be advisable, he said.
“It’s easy to get under those vehicles without the need to lift up the vehicle or jack it up, and then get in and out without really having to touch the rest of the vehicle,” Galdamez said.
Local scrap dealers and recyclers would have no way of knowing whether a catalytic converter brought in to them had been stolen, he said. The catalytic converters have no serial number or other way to track them to a particular vehicle, Galdamez said.
St. Louis, Mo., reported 420 catalytic converter thefts in 2020, up from 50 the previous year, according to a Kelley Blue Book report. Wichita, Kan., police reported 102 catalytic converter theft cases this January alone.
An ounce of rhodium is currently commanding $21,900; five years ago it went for less than $640 an ounce. Palladium is going for $2,332 an ounce, compared to about $500 an ounce in 2016.
The skyrocketing prices are being driven by nations facing mandates to address fossil fuel emissions, China in particular, according to a New York Times article. Some industry observers predict the demand might expedite the emergence of more electric automobiles.