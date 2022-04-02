The new, deep green shutters on the former U.S. Coast Guard station building at East Beach are not the originals, but they’re about as close as anyone can get.
Workers from Joaquin’s Construction installed them on the two-story Coast Guard station and the boathouse Friday completing a project that began a couple of years ago. The buildings had no shutters when the Coast Guard turned the structures over to the Coastal Georgia Historical Society in 1995.
New shutters fabricated during restoration in the early 2000s were not made according to the original designs, so the Historical Society undertook to replace them using 1930s Historic American Building Survey plans. During Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, the Works Progress Administration used similar colonial revival plans to build more than 40 Coast Guard stations between 1936 and 1949.
Pease Construction removed the old shutters and worked with Unique Building Supplies to make new mahogany shutters that are true to the original design. Joaquin’s Construction installed the shutters, which appear to be close to Charleston green, Friday and touched up the white paint around the windows.